The Southwestern Warriors were looking for a bit of revenge against Lincoln County on Thursday night after the Patriots eliminated them in the 12th Region Tournament last season. The game was a defensive slugfest between the two teams but the Warriors prevailed 1-0 after a goal in the second half from senior Cheyenne Phillips. Head coach Nick Stringer pointed to one of his players in particular for the strong defensive effort.
"Jessalyn Flynn led the way for our defense tonight. Moving in the center back role on short notice, she gave the whole team a boost of confidence knowing she was behind them," he explained.
Southwestern improves to 4-2 on the season with the victory and will be back in action on Saturday when they travel across town to take on the Lady Maroons of Pulaski County. That game is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.