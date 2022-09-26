Winners of three straight, Southwestern was back in action on Saturday when they hosted the Trojanettes of Barren County for an early 11 a.m. kickoff. The Warriors would be able to stay hot, defeating them 3-1.
Three seniors scored the three goals for Southwestern, with Carinne Souders, Ashlan Cunnagin, and Haylee Flynn leading the Warriors with one goal each. Souders would also assist on the two goals she didn’t score. Senior goalkeeper Lauren Tyler had nine saves.
