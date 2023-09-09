After double-digit losses in their first two games, the Southwestern Warriors needed a win in the worst way Friday when they traveled to the mountains of Eastern Kentucky to take on the 2-1 Belfry Pirates.
The Warriors got off to a quick 14-0 lead behind a dominating first quarter offensive performance, then used an opportunistic defense which came up with a fourth and inches third-quarter stop and a 32-yard, scoop-and-score fumble-recovery touchdown by Caden Cunnagin to hang on for a 27-13 victory over the Pirates.
It was the first ever win in five tries against eight-time state champion Belfry and averted the first ever 0-3 start to a season in the coach Jason Foley era at Southwestern.
The Warriors couldn’t have scripted a better start to the game as the Warriors gave the power-running, time-consuming drive Pirates a taste of their own medicine.
Southwestern took the opening kickoff and methodically drove down field on a 15-play drive that ate up eight minutes and 45 seconds off the clock and culminated with a three-yard Christian Walden touchdown to give the Warriors the 7-0 lead after the Jayce Gager PAT.
On the ensuing possession, Belfry quarterback Caleb Woolum fumbled the snap on the Pirates’ second play from scrimmage and Nicholas Tucker recovered it for Southwestern.
The Warriors quickly made Belfry pay for the miscue as quarterback Collin Burton hit senior Kaden Hewitt down the left sideline on Southwestern’s third play and the senior tiptoed just inside the pylon in the corner of the endzone for the 35-yard touchdown. Gager’s PAT put the Warriors up 14-0 after the first quarter.
It looked like the Pirates offense was finally coming alive, but another fumbled quarterback exchange and recovery by the Warriors ended the scoring threat.
After perfect execution on their first two drives, the Southwestern offense suddenly started to sputter.
A holding penalty, a fumbled snap and quarterback sack forced the Warriors to punt.
This time the Belfry offense got things going and needed only three plays to get on the board as Woolum raced untouched for a 45-yard touchdown with 3:43 left in the half. The Nick Savage PAT cut the Southwestern lead in half at 14-7.
The Warriors had their own trouble hanging onto the football on their next possession as Braxton Walters fumbled on the first play of the drive to set the Pirates up in great field position at the 38-yard line.
Aided by a pair of Southwestern penalties, it only took Belfry five plays to find the end zone once again as senior Dre Young punched it in from three yards out to make it 14-13.
This time Savage’s PAT sailed wide left and the Warriors clung to a 14-13 lead at the half.
The second half began just as the first, but this time it was Belfry with the clock-eating opening drive.
But unlike the Warriors, the Pirates couldn’t convert.
After getting to the Southwestern 16-yard line after 14 plays which consumed six and a half minutes, the Southwestern defense came up with a huge fourth down stop of Woolum, inches away from the first down to take over possession at the 11-yard line.
The Warriors offense then answered the call, coming out of the shadow of their own goal post to get a long drive of their own going.
A 20-yard run by Walden, five yard run by Cunnagin and a 29-yard scamper by speedy junior Kaeden Flores got Southwestern breathing room.
But after eleven plays that consumed all but 54 seconds of the third quarter, it was the Belfry defense that rose to the occasion stopping the Warriors on fourth down, 25 yards short of the end zone.
The Southwestern defense once again stood tall.
On the third play of the fourth quarter, Cunnagin raced 32-yard for the touchdown after scooping up Ace Caudill’s fumble to extend the Southwestern lead to 20-13 after the failed PAT.
After the Warriors defense forced a three-and out on the Pirates’ next possession, the offense went to work once again.
Following runs of nine yards by Flores and 7 yards by Cunnagin, Walden came up with a monstrous effort for the Warriors next score.
The Warriors got an annihilating pancake block by Cole Pierce that floored a Belfry defender at the line of scrimmage to spring Walden.
The senior did the rest, with 5:55 remaining, breaking multiple tackles and refusing to go down, carrying several Belfry defenders with him as he bulled his way 38 yards into the end zone for his second TD of the night to push the Southwestern lead out to 27-13 after the Gager PAT.
With their backs to the wall, the Pirates had a quick answer taking advantage of a Southwestern personal foul penalty and a 37-yard quarterback keeper by Woolum to get in the red zone.
They finished off the drive with a Dre Young 6-yard touchdown run on a shovel pass from Woolum to cut the lead to 27-20 with 4:11 remaining.
After the onside kick by Belfry, the Warriors were able to run out the clock to preserve the 27-20 victory to break into the win column for the first time.
Things don’t get any easier for the Warriors as they travel to Harrodsburg next week to take on undefeated Mercer County at 7:30 p.m.
