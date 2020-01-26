Warriors down Bell Co. in OT

PINEVILLE, Ky. -- After trailing by 11 point at halftime, the Southwestern High School boys basketball team came roaring back with a 45-43 overtime win over Bell County in the Pride of the Mountains Classic on Friday. The Warriors are no strangers to close games this season as they competed in their third overtime game of the season.
Southwestern senior Cole Dysinger was awarded to the most valuable Player honor with a game-high 16 points in the win. Hunter Coffey scored 10 points, Andrew Smith scored 7 points, Brayden Sims scored 5 points, Chase Eastham scored 3 points, Tanner McKee scored 2 points, and Jon Wood scored 2 points.
Southwestern (13-9) will host Wayne County High School on Friday, Jan. 31.
