After defeating the Somerset softball team Wednesday night, the Southwestern Warriors were set to take on the Boyle County Lady Rebels in the 12th Region semifinals’ night cap on Thursday. The Lady Rebels have had a dynasty going in the region, winning the last five region championships. Head coach Kevin Dalton said it best the other night that the two teams are just destined to play each other. Although the Warriors beat them earlier in the season, they were decidedly the underdog in the region matchup.
The dynasty came to an end however, after Southwestern raced out to an early lead. One that, despite the Lady Rebels’ best efforts, stuck for the remainder of the game, as the Warriors advanced to their third-straight appearance in the region finals with an 8-6 victory.
The game started with Katherine LeMonds on the pitcher’s mound. During the first inning the Warriors were able to send eight batters to the plate. Brynn Troxell and Kylie Dalton had singles. Brynn’s hit sailing past the second baseman and Kylie Dalton hit to the second baseman and it was dropped. Whitescarver was hit by her pitch, loading the bases. Jordyn McDonald stepped to the plate hit a single to right field earning two RBI. Sidney Hansen was thrown out first. Whitescarver crossed home plate for a Hansen RBI. Lowery hit a pop fly and a runner was able to steal home. The Warriors offense ended on a walk and strike out. The Lady Warriors led 4-0.
The Warriors were ready for defense to start the bottom of the second. Courtney Sandy hit a pop fly to Troxell at short stop for the out. Katie Qualls bunted to pitcher Hansen but was thrown out at first base. Summer Ray hit a fly ball out to center fielder McDonald for the third out. Three up and three down for the Lady Rebels.
To start the second inning Abigayle Peters hit a bomb to center field that bounced out of the center fielder’s glove for a home run and to make it 5-0 Lady Warriors. The Lady Rebels changed pitcher’s subbing in Abby Peavler. She pitched three strikeouts her opening inning. A good start for the Rebels to make a comeback.
The bottom of the third McDonald hit a double to right field for an RBI. Bringing home Dalton. Hansen hit a double to center field for another RBI. The Warriors lead 7-0.
The Rebels were able to get on the board when Cambry Cheek hit a double to left field bringing home Lauren Tipton. The Lady Rebels were able to score again off a Ray home run over left field during the bottom of the sixth.
The Warriors held on despite a late run by the Lady Rebels in the seventh inning. The Rebels scored four more runs in the seventh but couldn’t get past the Warrior defense. Tipton had a three RBI double and Cheek added an RBI single to bring Boyle within two runs but that is where they stayed, as Southwestern got the final out to win 8-6 and advance on to the championship game.
Southwestern was led by three RBI’s from McDonald and two from Hansen. Lowery, Macie Gwin and Abigayle Peters also added an RBI apiece, with Peters also hitting the home run early in the game. Hansen pitched her second straight complete game, allowing six runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out four. Boyle County was led by three RBI’s from Tipton.
The Warriors will now face East Jessamine on Saturday, after their 10-0 victory over Rockcastle County in the other semifinal, at John Barnett Field for the 12th Region Championship. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.