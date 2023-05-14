The Southwestern Warriors were looking to build some momentum heading into postseason play on Saturday, hosting Cumberland County in the Don Franklin Showcase. The Warriors have had an up-and-down season and are looking to make it back to the 12th Region Finals for a second straight season.
After breaking a three game losing streak on Tuesday, Southwestern was looking to continue their winning ways but trailed to begin the contest on Saturday night. However, the Warriors persevered and after scoring seven runs in the fourth frame, came out on top by a score of 9-6 in a six inning ball game.
Cumberland County freshman Abby Morgan led off the game in the top of the first with a hit into left field for a double. Freshman Mollie Vincent followed that up with an RBI single to give the Lady Panthers the first run of the ball game in quick fashion. Eighth grader Kenzie Willen was hit by a pitch to reach base safely before Jordyn McDonald was able to catch a fly out and turn the double play, retiring the side and leaving a runner stranded.
Brynn Troxell led off the bottom of the first with a hit on a line drive to left that netted her a single. Unfortunately, the offense of the Warriors couldn't get it going after that, with a double play and the first strikeout of the ball game from Morgan quickly retiring the side.
A single from junior Cora Craft was all Cumberland County could manage to do in the top of the second inning, as Abigayle Peters managed to throw out Craft stealing third base for the final out. It was a quick three up and three down for the Warriors in the bottom of the frame, as they still weren't able to find solid contact on the ball. Morgan threw another strikeout to sit down the final batter.
Senior Emma Craft was hit by a pitch to reach first safely in the top of the third inning. Following two fast outs, a double from eighth grader Madi Cooksey gave the Lady Panthers two runners in scoring position. A walk on Willen loaded up the bases for Cumberland County before a ground out left all three runners stranded and got the Warriors out of the jam.
Two straight singles by Raegan Peters and Macie Gwin started things off positively for Southwestern in the bottom of the third, with Abigayle Peters soon being walked to load the bases up. The top of the order came back up, with Troxell nailing the ball into deep left field for a two RBI double, giving the Warriors their first lead of the game at 2-1. The Panthers were able to sit down the next three batters, including two via strikeout from Morgan, to limit the damage there however.
It was a quick top of the fourth inning for Cumberland County, as it took just nine pitches to get all three batters to ground out thus retiring the side.
Arabella Lowery reached base safely with one out on the scoreboard after being walked in the bottom of the fourth. An RBI double from Raegan Peters scored the third run of the night for Southwestern before a throwing error allowed Peters to make it all the way home for the fourth run. Now with two outs on the board, Abigayle Peters singled to right field to give the Warriors another chance at more runs. A walk on Troxell put two runners on base with Southwestern fixing to blow this game open.
A Kylie Dalton hit on a hard ground ball to center was good for an RBI single that made the score 5-1 in favor of the home team. Another RBI single followed by Abigail Whitescarver for the sixth run of the ball game for Southwestern. McDonald hit a ground ball but was safe after a throwing error by Cumberland County, with yet another run coming home following the error. Sidney Hansen, playing in her final home game for the Warriors, then smacked a line drive to center for a two RBI single that increased the Southwestern lead to 9-1. Lowery was hit by a pitch to make it to base before the first strikeout from new pitcher Erica Branham finally brought the inning to a close.
A walk on Morgan with one out in the top of the fifth inning was followed by a single from Vincent. An error on a ground ball put the second out on the scoreboard but also allowed a runner to reach third base. Willen stepped up an hit a shot to left field for a two RBI double, cutting in to the Southwestern lead a bit as the Warriors now led 9-3.
Branham was completely focused on not allowing another Southwestern player to make it on base in the bottom of the fifth. She struck out all three batters she faced to retire the side emphatically and bring the Lady Panthers to their final chance in the ball game.
A fly out began the top of the sixth inning before two straight singles from Cora Craft and freshman Keagan Walden. A fielder's choice was turned by the Warriors to get a runner out on second, although the Panthers still had runners on the corners. Cumberland County began to cut into the Southwestern lead with an RBI double from Morgan to make it 9-4. Another double, this one from Vincent, was good for two RBI to bring the Panthers within three runs at 9-6. Fortunately, the next batter popped out into foul territory, with it being caught by the catcher Lowery for the final out in the contest. The Warriors were victorious in their season finale by a score of 9-6.
The Warriors were led by two RBI's apiece from Troxell and Hansen, as well as one each from Dalton, Whitescarver and Raegan Peters. Peters also pitched a complete game on the mound in her victory. Cumberland County was led by three RBI's from Vincent.
Southwestern finishes the regular season with a record of 16-16. The Warriors will be in action again on Monday as they begin play in the 48th District Tournament.
