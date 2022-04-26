Warriors down Lincoln County on the road

STANFORD – The Southwestern High School baseball team pounded out 12 hits in their 8-2 win over Lincoln County High School on Monday.
Warrior senior Hayen Hall led the way with two hits and two runs batted in. Jonah Brock had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. Kolton Durham had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Jonas Gallagher had two hits and drove in a run. Tyler Pumphrey had one hit, drove in a run, and scored a run. Wyatt Morgan and Jayce Gager, both had one hit and an RBI.
On the mound, Pumphrey picked up the win in five innings of work. Pumphrey struck out four batters, while Braden Morrow pitched two shutout innings in relief.
Southwestern (7-16) travels to West Jessamine on Tuesday, and to South Laurel on Friday.
