Warriors down Russell County on Senior Night

The Southwestern High School boys basketball team sent their senior out in style on Senior Night in a 63-50 win over Russell County High School on Tuesday at the Wigwam.
Southwestern junior Eli Meece led the way with a game-high 21 points and three rebounds. Sophomore Conner Hudson scored 19 points, had three rebounds and three assists.
Senior Andrew Jones scored nine points and had nine rebounds, just missing yet another double-double. Heagan Galloway scored eight points and had four rebounds. Campbell Coffey scored four points and had four rebounds. JJ Hutchinson scored two points, had three rebounds and three assists.
"I’m proud of our kids," Southwestern High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "We responded the right way. We finally sat down and played defense tonight. Offense was efficient as well."
"I’m happy we could get this win and do it on Senior Night," Dunbar added. "Our seniors, Andrew Jones, Andrew Branscum, and Dylan Lay are the backbone of this program. They deserved this. All my guys played for them tonight, it was a complete team effort."
Southwestern (5-20) will host Pulaski County at the Wigwam on Friday in a boy/girl doubleheader.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
