Warriors downed by West Jessamine

The West Jessamine Colts soccer team outplayed the Southwestern Warriors to obtain a 5-0 victory and advance to the 12th Region finals.
The Colts did not waste anytime whatsoever coming out of the gates. Within the first minute of the game junior Noah Combs received the ball while at the left corner of the feel and sent it hard. Senior goalkeeper for Southwestern just missed the save and the ball deflected in off the right pole of the net for a West Jessamine score.
A few minutes later, the Warriors got their first opportunity off a penalty kick. Junior Carson Albright had the distance on the kick, but Colt goalkeeper John Collin McKibben got under it and kept Southwestern off the scoreboard.
Towards the middle of the first half, Seward had back to back to back outstanding plays to stop four potential West Jessamine scores. First, he dove on a close attempt in the box and then he had a diving save in the right corner of the net. After that, he deflected an attempt and then caught a second attempt off of the deflection.
With just under twenty-three minutes left in the first half, West Jessamine set up nearly the same play they scored on in the first minute of the game and it played out the same way. This time junior AJ Kinnell took it to the left corner and shot it hard to the right corner of the net, just out of Seward's reach to put the Colts up 2-0.
Later, with just over sixteen minutes left in the half, the Colts got a third goal from the left corner. Junior Lucas Keathley booted it just out of Seward's reach like the previous two scores.
Combs added his second score of the with around seven minutes left in the first period. He took it to West Jessamine's lucky left corner and smashed it in to put his Colts up 4-0.
Sophomore Hayden Shadoan found himself wide open in his left corner of the field near the end of the first half. Shadoan sent a hard attempt but cut it just right of the net leaving the Warriors scoreless heading into the second half.
Early after the halftime break, both teams nearly connected on very, very close attempts. First, sophomore Asefa Tackett took a deep attempt that was saved by Seward.
A few minutes later, Warrior senior Chase Eastham found himself driving towards the net in the middle of the field. He took his shot but McKibben dove on it to keep the shutout alive.
Another few minutes later, West Jessamine had two more close shots with the first coming from Kinnell. Kinnell kicked it as he slid in the box and Seward jumped at it a little early, but the shot went out just left of the net. Next, Tackett took another deep shot that floated just over the net.
After the dangerously close attempts by both squads, Tackett finally put one in the back of the net for West Jessamine. Kinnell took it too the left corner where they had been scoring from all game. Seward turned all his attention to Kinnell leaving Tackett open in the box behind him. Kinnell flipped it to Tackett, and Tackett kicked it in with ease to put his Colts up 5-0 with just under twenty-one minutes left in the second half.
Within the last ten minutes of the game, Chase Eastham and Dylan Stevens took their final attempts in the blue and orange in hopes to come up with some offense for the Warriors. Eastham's attempt was just left of the net, and Stevens's attempt was saved by McKibben.
Although the game did not go in favor of the Warriors, they had a very nice season and are proud to graduate multiple amazing seniors. Their seniors include Chase Eastham, Aldo Flores, Christian Fulk, Jerry Hatfield, Mason Mink, Man Patel, Chase Seward, and Dylan Stevens.
The victory will send the West Jessamine Colts to the 12th Region finals where they will face off with the Danville Admirals. The defending 12th Region champions, Southwestern, ended the 2019 season with a 10-11-2 record.
