Warriors drop 12th straight game to Wayne County

The struggles continued for the Southwestern High School boys basketball team as they dropped their 12th straight game in a 56-51 district loss to Wayne County High School on Friday at the Wigwam.
The Cardinals came out of the gates hot by hitting 5-of-8 of their three-point attempts and led by as much as 12 points early in the second quarter. With cold snowy conditions outside the gym, the Warriors felt the chill inside the gym hitting only 1-of-10 from three-point land and hitting only 32 percent from the field.
However, the Warriors started to put things together in the third quarter by outscoring the visiting Cardinals 11 to 4. Third quarter baskets by Andrew Jones, Eli Meece, and JJ Hutchinson, two free throws by Meece, and a three pointer by Campbell Coffey pulled the Warriors within three points at 35-32 at the end of the third period.
In the final period, the Warriors were within three points still after Jones hit two free throws with 5:40 left in the game. But an old-fashion three-point play by Bryson Slone and a three-pointer from the right side by Kendall Phillips put the Cardinals back up by seven at 43-36 midway through the fourth. Wayne County converted on 13 made free throws - 10 of them were made by Mason Burchett - in the final three minutes of the game to hang onto their third straight district win of the season.
"We bought into our defense in the third quarter," stated Southwestern boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "We had the right defensive assignments out there and the kids played hard. Brody Perkins played a great game defensively for us, but when you can't get any shots to fall it is tough to win. We had some inside looks we missed and we had some good looks at three-point opportunities."
"The first quarter is what killed us," Dunbar added. "We didn't come out with as much intensity as we needed to and Wayne County lit it up. Then we settled in after that. It's kind of like that thing where we're trying to preach to play 32 minutes and got 24 really good minutes tonight."
Jones scored two late baskets, Conner Hudson hit a layup, and Meece hit two free throws to try to salvage the game in the final minutes, but key missed shots in the final stretch sealed the Warriors' fate, again.
"I know we are 22 games into the season and this is an inexperienced team and it has taken a lot longer than I thought," Dunbar stated. "We're trying, they're competing, and they're going toe-to-toe every night with people. If we can get three wins, we're eventually going to get four. I'm very confident in that."
Wayne County eighth-grader Kendall Phillips scored a game-high 24 points, with five three-pointers and eight rebounds. Mason Burchett scored 15 points - with 10 of them in the final period from the charity stripe. Gage Gregory scored nine points and dished out six assists. Antajuan Dumphord scored three points and had eight rebounds. Bryson Slone scored three points and Renan Dobbs scored two points.
Southwestern senior Andrew Jones recorded a huge double-double with a team-high 21 points and 18 rebounds. Eli Meece scored 14 points and had three assists. Conner Hudson scored six points and Campbell Coffey scored four points. JJ Hutchinson, Heagan Galloway and Brody Perkins all scored two points each. Brody Perkins had seven rebounds
Southwestern (3-19, 0-4) will host Somerset Christian School on Monday at the Wigwam. Wayne County (10-10, 3-0) will host Cumberland County on Saturday in the State Farm Insurance Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
