Warriors drop 2 district games to Wayne County

The Southwestern High School baseball team dropped a pair of district games to Wayne County High School this week. On Tuesday, Southwestern fell to the Cardinals by a score of 6-1, and on Wednesday the Warriors were defeated 2-1.
In the Tuesday contest, Cameron Shipp led the Warriors with two hits and an RBI. Caleb Ramsey had two hits and score a run. Kolton Durham had two hits.
For Wayne County, Cory Brown had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Andrew Barmmer and Jayden Keith had one RBI each. Renan Dobbs pitched seven innings for the win and struck out 10 Warriors batters.
In the Wednesday game, Durham, Jonah Brock, and Jayce Gager accounted for the only Southwestern hits. Brock had an RBI and Ben Howard scored a run. Shipp pitched seven innings, allowed no earned runs, and struck out three batters.
For Wayne County, Malachi Brown and Dylan Tucker had two hits each. Brammer had a hit and scored a run. Malachi Brown pitched seven innings for the win on the mound. Malachi Brown allowed three hits, one run, and struck out five batters.
Wayne County (12-4, 2-0) travels to Danville on Thursday, and to Garrard County on Friday. Southwestern (5-14, 2-2) hosts Somerset Christian on Thursday and travels to Clay County on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.