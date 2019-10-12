Warriors drop another district game

Both Southwestern and Whitley County came into last night's District 8 contest needing a victory.
Unfortunately for the home-standing Southwestern Warriors, it was the Whitley County Colonels coming away with a 14-0 district win at the Reservation.
With the 14-point triumph, the Colonels moved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Warriors, meanwhile, fell to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in district action.
Following a scoreless opening quarter of play, Whitley County grabbed a 7-0 lead on the second play of the second period. Colonel quarterback Seth Mills scampered in from eight yards out for the touchdown, and that would be followed up by a made extra point from Jayden Watson.
Whitley County looked as if they would score again later in the second quarter, but Southwestern's Mason Hibbard intercepted a Mills pass in the end zone to keep the Colonels out of the end zone. At the half, Whitley County led by a lone score at 7-0.
Neither team would find the end zone in the third stanza, but the Colonels would add another score midway through the fourth quarter on a one-yard run from Zach Saylor. Watson's successful kick would put Whitley County ahead, 14-0, with 7:27 left in the ballgame.
Those two scores would be more than enough for Jep Irwin and the Colonels, as they held Southwestern to zero points on the evening. Last night's contest was the first time that the Warriors had been shut out since a 14-0 loss to Corbin on August 23, 2013.
For the second consecutive ballgame, the Southwestern offense could not seem to get things going in the right direction. The Warriors finished the ballgame with 114 rushing yards and 88 passing yards for 202 total yards of offense.
Tanner Wright led the Warriors in rushing with 49 yards on seven carries, while Austin Barnes chimed in with 29 yards on five attempts and Chase Doan tallied 26 yards on 11 rushes.
Through the air, Xavier Streeter completed five passes for 88 yards. Maison Hibbard was the Warriors' top receiver with two receptions for 50 yards.
After back-to-back district setbacks to North Laurel and Whitley County, the Warriors will play a crucial district game versus South Laurel next Friday, October 18th, in London. The Warriors must win that game over the South Laurel Cardinals to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Cardinals are 0-2 in district play, as well, following a 27-12 loss to North Laurel and a 48-0 setback to Pulaski County. History is on the side of the Warriors, as they have won 12 straight games over South Laurel.
