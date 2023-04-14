Looking to continue momentum after a sweep of McCreary Central earlier this week, the Southwestern Warriors were on the road Thursday to take on the Clay County Tigers. After giving up seven quick runs in the first inning, the Warriors just didn't have the offense on the evening to get back into the game, eventually falling by a score of 9-2.
Southwestern was led by two hits apiece from Jonah Brock and Jayden Taylor, while Wyatt Morgan, Kyle West and Dakota Sadler each had one hit. The two runs the Warriors scored were off an error in the fifth inning. Taylor pitched a majority of the game for Southwestern in relief and struck out five batters while only allowing two runs to come home. Clay County was led by four RBI's from junior Hayden Crockett, while senior pitcher Ryan Hastings started and struck out six in five and one-thirds innings.
With the loss, Southwestern now sits at 7-9 this season. The Warriors will travel to Russell County for a game with the Lakers on Friday before traveling to Wayne County on Monday at 6 p.m. for a district contest.
