After rain cut their contest short against Somerset on Friday evening, the Warriors of Southwestern were back in action on Saturday afternoon, hosting the Don Franklin Showcase. Southwestern had a pair of games on the day, hoping to get back to their winning ways. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, as the home team dropped both of their contests and went 0-2 for the day.
In game one, the Warriors took on Green County, a team they lost to early in the season by a score of 2-1. It wasn’t that close in this one though, as the Dragons hammered Southwestern and won 18-1 in four innings. The Warriors were led in the game by hits from Jordyn McDonald and Macie Gwin, with their lone run scoring on an RBI from Gwin. Raegan Peters and Gwin handled the pitching duties, striking out a combined three batters. Green County was led by five RBI’s from sophomore Kaylee Judd.
Southwestern had a better experience in game two against Mercer County, leading after the fifth inning. However, a four run sixth inning for the Lady Titans doomed the Warriors, as Southwestern suffered another loss by a score of 9-7. The home team was led by two RBI’s from McDonald and Arabella Lowery, with Sidney Hansen, Abigail Whitescarver and Andrea West all contributing one RBI apiece. Hansen was the starter on the mound, throwing six strikeouts. Mercer County was led by four RBI’s from senior Kallise Gammon.
The Warriors fall to 10-12 for the season and they will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday for a series against district opponent McCreary Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.