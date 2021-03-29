Warriors drop season opener to Rockcastle in extra innings

Monday night at Southwestern High School, the Rockcastle County High School Rockets rallied late to force an extra inning and win 7-5 over the homestanding Southwestern Warriors baseball team.
After getting down 3-1 in the first four innings, the Southwestern Warriors had a four run fifth inning to lead 5-3.
Rock chipped away one run in the sixth inning to cut their deficit to just one, then closing pitcher Silas Shaffer had two clutch strikeouts and held the Warriors scoreless in the bottom of the sixth.
Freshman closer Cameron Shipp walked Rocket batter Carson King at the start of the seventh, then Shaffer came up clutch on the offensive end for Rock as well with a line drive double that drove in King and evened the score at 5-5.
Shipp escaped the inning after Shaffer's RBI with three straight outs as two Rockcastle runners were thrown out at first and one popped out to sophomore centerfielder Jon Cole.
Shaffer continued to carry the Rockets with three straight strikeouts on freshman Wyatt Morgan, sophomore Caleb Ramsey, and junior Ben Howard to force an extra inning.
Shipp hit Dalton Gibbs with a pitch to start the eighth inning, but followed that up by catching Xander Fletcher's bunt to give Southwestern their first out.
Despite getting Fletcher out on the bunt, Rockcastle's Cade Prewitt went back to the bunt and turned it into a single, then Shipp hit Ethan Fain with a pitch to load the bags with Rocket runners.
Shipp tossed four straight balls to walk King and give Rock the 6-5 lead. Then, a sacrifice fly by Shaffer drove in another runner to put Rock up by two.
The Warriors then escaped the inning after a ground out by Noah Fain.
Shaffer walked Warrior junior Kolton Durham with four straight balls, but bounced back and gave his Rockcastle Rockets a victory with three straight strikeouts on Cole, freshman Jonas Gallagher, and senior Tyler Pumphrey.
Early in the game, each defense struggled in the first inning with Southwestern starting pitcher Pumphrey allowing two hits, two walks, and one run in the opening inning, and Rocket starting pitcher King allowing three walks, two hits, and a run in the first as well. The Rocket run in the first came from an RBI single by Rily Smith that scored E. Fain, and the Southwestern run was an RBI single by Ramsey that sent Pumphrey home.
However, the defenses and pitching by Pumphrey and King greatly improved for a scoreless second and third inning.
In the top of the fourth, with two outs and two Rocket runners on base, lead off hitter E. Fain shot a line drive to right field that drove in both runners and gave Rockcastle a 3-1 lead.
A pop out by King closed the top of the fourth, but Southwestern's fourth inning was put to a close pretty quickly as well.
Despite three quiet innings by the Warrior offense, Southwestern went on a tear in the fifth inning.
First, Gallagher opened the inning with a line drive single to center field and was later sent home by a line drove double to left field by senior Riley McBryde.
Then, junior Ian Maybrier sent home McBryde with a line drive double of his own to even the score at 3-3. An RBI double from Morgan and an RBI single by senior Micha Mullins gave the Warriors a 5-3 lead.
Despite not closing the game with a win, the Warriors showed promise on both sides of the ball and Southwestern will be back in action tonight where they will travel to Danville to face the 1-0 Admirals.
SW 100 040 00 - 5 10 2
RC 100 201 12 - 7 9 2
2B - Maybrier, McBryde, Morgan (SW) ; E. Fain, Shaffer 2 (RC).
RBI - Howard, Maybrier, McBryde, Morgan, Ramsey (SW) ; E. Fain 3, Shaffer 2, Smith 1 (RC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.