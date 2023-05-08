The Southwestern Warriors had a pair of games over in London on Saturday as they squared off against both South and North Laurel. The Warriors were trying to build on the momentum they gained after a victory over the reigning 12th Region champions in the Danville Admirals on Friday. However, Southwestern ended up dropping both games to go 0-2 on the weekend.
In game one, Southwestern took on the South Laurel Cardinals and ended up dropping the contest by a score of 9-5, despite outhitting their opponents 10-7. The Cardinals' four-run fourth inning ended up giving them the lead for the rest of the ball game. The Warriors were led by an RBI apiece from Jonas Gallagher, Jayce Gager, Wyatt Morgan, Ben Howard and Jonah Brock. Southwestern used four different pitchers, those being Morgan, Gallagher, Hunter Lewis and Travis Burton during the contest and they combined for four strikeouts. South Laurel was led by three RBI's from sophomore Keaton Creech.
The Warriors then squared off with hosting North Laurel in the nightcap. The teams participated in a pitcher's duel with Southwestern allowing a run in the sixth and seventh innings, falling 2-1 after a walk-off error that brought home the game-winning run for the Jaguars. Southwestern was led by their lone RBI from Gager, with Brock recording the other hit in the contest. Cameron Shipp got the start for the Warriors, going six innings and allowing just one run on four hits and striking out three. North Laurel's lone RBI was scored by senior Blaize Jones, who also allowed just one run on two hits with seven strikeouts on the mound.
Southwestern falls to 14-17 for the season and they have four games at home to conclude the regular season this week. First game up is against Taylor County on Monday.
