The offense of the Southwestern Warriors girls' soccer team struggled in a defensive slugfest on Monday, with a few of their players out injured as well, and were hoping a Tuesday tilt against Garrard County could reawaken their striking. However, the result ended up being the same, as the Warriors and Lady Lions fought for 80 minutes to a 0-0 draw. Jaycee Daulton had a great game in the net for the Warriors, as she had six saves in her shutout performance. Garrard County junior goalkeeper Erica Heibenthal had one save in net.
Southwestern now sits at 5-2-2 for the season and the Warriors will be on the road on Thursday as they make the short trek to Clara Morrow Field to take on the Somerset Briar Jumpers at 7 p.m.
