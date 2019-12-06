Warriors earn second win in two games

After a 23-point win on Tuesday night over Central Kentucky Home School, Southwestern moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 73-52 victory over Casey County last night at the Wigwam.
Thanks to a hot start, Chris Baker's Warrior squad would earn their second win in as many games. On the strength of three-pointers from Chase Eastham and Cole Dysinger, the Warriors opened the game with a 9-0 run against the visiting Rebels. Despite the rough start, Casey County battled back to cut the Warrior lead to four points at 19-15.
The second frame saw Southwestern outscore Casey County, 16-9, to take a 35-24 advantage at the halftime break. Cameron Pierce tallied six points in the quarter, while Brayden Sims and Dysinger chimed with five points apiece.
Southwestern extended their lead out to a 17-point margin after three quarters, as they took a 53-36 lead into the final period of action. The Warriors outscored Casey County in the third quarter, 19-12.
In a foul-filled fourth quarter, the Warriors would hold onto the double-digit lead to come away with a 21-point victory over the Rebels.
Four players - Sims, Dysinger, Hunter Coffey, and Chase Eastham - reached double figures in the Warrior victory. Sims led the charge with a team-high 18 points, while Dysinger had 15, Coffey scored 14, and Eastham finished with 11.
Casey County was led in scoring by Spencer Baird, who poured in a game-high 22 points. Baird tallied nine of his 22 points in the final quarter.
The Warriors (2-0) will return to action on Saturday when they will face East Jessamine in the North/South Shootout Classic. Southwestern will be back at the Wigwam on Tuesday evening against McCreary Central.
