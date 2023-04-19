The Warriors were hoping for a split of their district matchup against Wayne County to move to 3-1 in district play on Tuesday. Southwestern was also playing at their home stadium for the first time this season following some construction forcing the Warriors to play their home games at a different venue. It was home sweet home for Southwestern, as they rallied in the seventh inning and scored three runs to take home a 5-4 victory over the Cardinals.
Caleb Ramsey led the Warriors with two RBI's, while Kyle West had the lone other RBI in the contest. West also brought home the game-winning run after being hit by a pitch. Braden Morrow had the start in the contest and threw five and one-third inning, allowing just one run and striking out one. Jonas Gallagher earned the win, pitching the final one and two-third innings and striking out three batters. Wayne County was led by two RBI's from senior Malachi Brown.
Southwestern improves to 8-11 with their win and they break a three game losing streak. The Warriors will be in action again on Saturday as they host their crosstown rivals Pulaski County at noon.
