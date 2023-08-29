Elise Padgett

Southwestern senior Elise Padgett battles for possession of the ball against a Corbin player during the Warriors' 0-0 draw with the Lady Redhounds on Monday.

The Southwestern Warriors were looking to ride the wave of momentum they were on after defeating crosstown rival Pulaski County, as they were back on the road Monday taking on the Corbin Lady Redhounds.

The two teams battled all evening long with neither team gaining an edge. Neither goalkeeper allowed a goal and as the end of the contest was called, the two teams settled for a 0-0 draw, marking the first draw for both teams this season.

Southwestern's record now sits at 5-2-1, with the Warriors returning back home for a contest on Tuesday evening. Southwestern will welcome in the Lady Lions of Garrard County.

