After sweeping McCreary Central to finish district play undefeated, the Southwestern Warriors were back in action on Friday hosting the Lincoln County Lady Patriots. The Patriots have had a surprisingly solid 2023 season so far. Southwestern, on the other hand, have been looking to get back to their usual winning ways after an up-and-down season to this point and were trying to get back into form before the beginning of their district tournament.
This was a back-and-forth battle between the two schools, as both teams were hitting well at the plate. Lincoln County tied the game up in the top of the seventh before two Southwestern runs scored in the bottom of the frame to clinch the win for the Warriors 7-6.
Lincoln County sophomore Emily Jefferies got a single early in the first inning, although the Warriors managed to turn a double play, turned by Brynn Troxell, to get out of the top of the frame unscathed.
A Kylie Dalton double into right field got things started for the Warriors in the home half of the frame, with the home team only having one out to work with. A pop fly by Jordyn McDonald was then dropped in the outfield, scoring Dalton on the error and giving Southwestern an early 1-0 lead in the ball game.
An error allowed senior Emmie Releford to reach all the way to third base with no outs on the board in the top of the second inning, with the Lady Patriots threatening to score. An RBI single by senior Mercedes Hensley did just that, tying up the game at 1-1. Raegan Peters then grabbed her first strikeout of the contest before the side was retired.
Nothing came home for Southwestern in the bottom of the inning, although a walk on Raegan Peters allowed her to reach base safely.
Jefferies walked with two outs in the top of the third inning before an RBI double by freshman Madison Cassidy into right field scored a run and put Lincoln County up 2-1. The next batter grounded out to Hanah Ellis as the side was retired.
A Troxell single into center field with one out was a positive sign for Southwestern in the home half of the third inning. Again it was Dalton getting a double after that, with this one scoring an RBI and tying the contest up at 2-2. With two outs in the inning, another RBI double, this one by Arabella Lowery, put the Warriors up 3-2. Yet another RBI double by Abigail Whitescarver put Southwestern on top 4-2 with the home team grabbing full control of the contest at this point.
A single into left field by junior Macey Rice was all the Lady Patriots could manage in the top of the fourth inning.
Macie Gwin began the bottom of the fourth with a single on a fly ball to center before two quick outs, although Gwin managed to make it to third base. An RBI single from Troxell then scored the fifth run for Southwestern. Dalton grabbed her third hit of the ball game, a single into center field, to put runners on the corners, with those runners being left stranded.
Three straight singles by junior Gracie Gay, freshman McKenzie Shelton and Jefferies loaded the bases up with no outs for Lincoln County in the top of the fifth. The Warriors’ defense then turned three straight outs, including a runner trying to steal home, to get out of the jam for the time being.
Whitescarver hit another double in the bottom of the fifth stanza, but that was all the Warriors’ offense could do.
Lincoln County had two singles to begin the top of the sixth inning before a strikeout by Raegan Peters put the first out on the scoreboard. An error by Southwestern brought home the third run for the Lady Patriots and put runners on the corners for them. A steal of home gave Lincoln County four runs before an RBI single by Gay into right field tied the ball game up at 5-5. A few batters later the Warriors were able to turn a fielder’s choice to retire the side.
A Lexi Martin single and an error allowing Troxell to reach base safely gave the Warriors two base runners with just one out showing. However, the defense of Lincoln allowed them to retire the side with one inning of softball left to play.
A double from Releford put a runner into scoring position to start off the top of the seventh for the Lady Patriots before an RBI single gave Lincoln County a 6-5 edge over the Warriors. Southwestern retired three of the next four batters to give themselves a shot to win the game in the final half inning.
Lowery began the bottom of the seventh with a single on a ground ball to center before yet another double by Whitescarver put both the tying run and the game-winning run into scoring position. A walk on Raegan Peters loaded the bases up for the Warriors, with a walk on Gwin tying the contest up at 6 all with the bases still loaded. A strikeout put one out on the board before Martin was the hero for the evening, hitting an RBI single on a pop fly to right field to score the game-winning run. Southwestern prevailed in a hard-fought game 7-6.
The Warriors were led by an RBI apiece from Martin, Troxell, Dalton, Lowery, Whitescarver and Gwin, with Whitescarver hitting three doubles in the ball game. Raegan Peters went the full seven innings in the contest, striking out three batters along the way. Lincoln County was led by an RBI apiece from five different batters.
Southwestern improves to 13-12 with the win and they will be in action on Saturday as they host West Jessamine in the Ark Childcare Center Classic at 1 p.m.
