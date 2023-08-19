CAMPBELLSVILLE — The Southwestern Warriors fought back from 14-point deficits to get within a touchdown of Ballard three times on Friday in the Forcht Bank Bowl at Campbellsville High School.
The third time, a 39-yard touchdown pass from senior Collin Burton to senior Caden Cunnagin, pulled Southwestern to within 34-41 with just more than three minutes remaining in the contest.
The Warriors defense came up with a huge stop to give the offense the ball back with 1:49 remaining with an opportunity to win the game.
An 8-yard pass to Cunnagin, a five yard quarterback keeper by Burton and a 10-yard pass to sophomore Zach Hutchinson and another 4-yard pass to Cunnagin got the Warriors to the Ballard 38-yard line with 40 seconds remaining.
But on the next play, Ballard’s Maurice Stephens picked off a Burton pass in the endzone to stop the Warriors comeback attempt and seal the Bruins’ 41-34 victory.
Southwestern got off to a great start.
On the fourth play of the game, senior Christian Walden broke free off left tackle and raced 48 yards to the endzone for a touchdown.
Junior Jayce Gager’s PAT put the Warriors up 7-0.
It remained that way until inside the final minute of the first quarter when speedy senior Journey Wyche raced untouched up the middle for a 54-yard touchdown to pull Ballard even at 7-7.
Ballard needed only seven plays to take the lead for good on it’s first possession of the second quarter when Stephens hauled in a pass and raced 37 yards for the touchdown to make it 14-7 Bruins.
On the ensuing kickoff, miscommunication between two Southwestern return men allowed Ballard to recover the ball at the Warrior 25-yard line.
Fourteen seconds later, Ballard made the Warriors pay for the turnover when senior Demari Edelen ran it in from 25 yards out on the first play to stretch the lead to 21-7 with 8:56 remaining in the half.
The Warriors weren’t about to go out without a fight and methodically drove down field on their next possesion.
Junior Braxton Walters finished off a nine play, four-minute drive with a huge 29-yard touchdown up the middle of the Ballard defense for a touchdown to pull Southwestern back to within 31-13 after Gager’s PAT was blocked.
But as they did all night, Ballard again quickly responded with a touchdown of their own as sophomore Larry Irvin scampered three yards on a quarterback draw to push the Bruin lead back to 27-13 after a missed PAT with 1:46 remaining in the half.
Southwestern was able to once again cut the deficit to a touchdown when Walden plowed into the endzone from four yards out with 42 seconds remaining in the half. Burton then raced around the left side and into the corner of the endzone on the two-point conversion to get the Warriors to within 27-21 at the half.
The third quarter was more of the same as the two teams traded touchdowns.
Ballard struck first on its first drive when Wyche capped off an eight play, six-minute drive with a two-yard touchdown run to make it 34-21 after the PAT.
Burton and crew then answered with a long, time-consuming drive of their own highlighted by a 29-yard catch and run by Cunnigan and a 17-yard Collin Hibbard run and two costly Ballard penalties.
Walters capped off the 13-play drive bulling his way into the endzone on a fourth and inches play with 1:19 remaining in the quarter to get Southwestern once again to within a touchdown at 34-27.
The Bruins, as they did all night, struck quickly before the end of the quarter when Irvin hit Stephens behind the Southwestern defense for 68-yard touchdown to give the Bruins a 41-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Southwestern pulled to with seven for the third time in the game at 41-34 on Burton’s 39-yard touchdown with 3:08 remaining but that was as close as they could get as Ballard hung on for the win.
Southwestern begins the season 0-1 and will have a bye in week two. The Warriors will be in action again on Sept. 1 as they will host South Warren.
