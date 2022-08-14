For the first time in the 2022 season, the runners-up of last season's 12th Region Tournament, the Southwestern Warriors, returned to the pitch eager to make another run. Gone were a ton of senior scoring from last season's team but returning was yet another veteran-laden team with one of the top goal scorers in the region in Carinne Souders. The Warriors welcomed in Corbin in this first contest of their season. Southwestern showed some signs of rust in this one and after being tied up at 1 goal apiece late, Corbin struck late with an equalizer to take this game 2-1.
Corbin had two great chances early, including a shot in the 9th minute that hit the top crossbar. Southwestern's Lauren Tyler had 2 great saves in the goal in the 12th and 14th minutes as Corbin continued their solid attacks. The Warriors would strike first in the 23rd minute, as Souders would score her first goal of the year from around 10 yards out straight into the top of the net, off of an assist by Ashlan Cunnagin.
It seemed only a matter of time before Corbin would tie this game up and they did just that in the 32nd minute, as Olivia Jones would hit a belter of a shot into the right side of the net to make the score 1-1. The two teams would go into halftime tied up, although one could feel that Corbin was the better attacking team in this game.
In the 48th minute, Southwestern had 2 chances right at the net, with a shot by senior Jadyn Campbell barely missing the left side of the net instead bouncing off the crossbar. Another great pass by Cunnagin would be slightly off the mark in the 59th minute, with Southwestern now putting the offensive pressure onto the Lady Redhounds.
Corbin had an almost assured goal in the 62nd minute off of a penalty kick, although Tyler came up with another stand in the net, saving the shot and then saving another follow-up shot. Coming into the final few minutes, it looked like the game might end in a draw, but Corbin found an opening in the 76th minute, finding a goal that just creeped into the top part of the net, putting the Lady Redhounds up for good at 2-1.
Southwestern will look to right the ship with two road games (at Lincoln County on Monday and at McCreary Central on Thursday) before returning home for a game on Saturday against Glasgow at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.