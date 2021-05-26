Warriors edged out by Corbin

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Southwestern High School senior Tucker Howard had three hits in the Warriors' loss to Corbin High School on Tuesday.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

CORBIN – The Southwestern High School baseball team was edged out by Corbin High School, on Tuesday, by a score of 5-3.

Southwestern senior Riley McBryde hit a homer and drove in three runs. Senior Tucker Howard had with three hits. Senior Tyler Pumphrey had a hit and scored a run.

Southwestern (6-21) will host McCreary Central High School on Saturday in the opening round of the 48th District Tournament.

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you