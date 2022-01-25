Warriors edged out by Estill County

The Southwestern Warriors have been competitive in almost every game this year but have just not been able to close out games, with them being stuck in the midst of a 10-game losing streak. They welcomed in the Engineers of Estill County to the Wigwam on Tuesday evening. Although Southwestern played hard for all 32 minutes, the Warriors fell short in a 61-59 loss for their 11th straight loss.
In the first quarter, the 2 teams traded baskets back and forth, with neither team able to gain much of an advantage. Southwestern was led in the quarter by 8 points from Heagan Galloway, while Estill County was led by 8 points from Bryce Willis, and the Engineers led the Warriors by 1 at 19-18 at the end of the first quarter of play.
The 2nd quarter saw much of the same trends as the previous one, as the 2 teams once again traded baskets, although this time, Southwestern was able to put in a tad bit more offensive output, as they grabbed the lead by 2 heading into the locker room at 34-32. Southwestern had a brilliant performance during the quarter from Eli Meece, who scored 10 points off of a rare 4-point play and 2 other 3-pointers, and also added 6 points from Connor Hudson. The Engineers added 6 points from Kenny Rose and 4 points from Will Isfort.
The 3rd quarter of play saw the Warriors jump out to a 39-34 lead after 5 quick points from Meece, but Estill County took control for the rest of the quarter. The Engineers went on a 15-3 run the rest of the way through the quarter to take a 49-42 lead into the 4th quarter. Estill was led on this run by a balanced attack that included 6 points from Casey Chaney and 5 points (along with 2 steals) from Rose.
The Warriors, fighting with everything they had left at this point, managed to go on a 15-5 run over beginning and middle of the quarter to take a 57-54 lead over the Engineers late in the quarter. Southwestern had great play during this run from Andrew Jones who scored 9 of the Warriors' 15 points here. Unfortunately, as has been the case so far this season, the Warriors faded late, with Estill going on a 7-2 run over the rest of the quarter. The Warriors did have it tied at 59 a piece following a 2-pointer from Jones, but the Engineers' Willis hit 2 free throws late, and their defense stepped up following this, giving Estill County the 61-59 victory over Southwestern.
Southwestern was led on the evening by 4 players in double figures: Eli Meece with 15 points, Andrew Jones with 14 points, Connor Hudson with 11 points, and Heagan Galloway with 11 points. The Warriors also had contributions from Campbell Coffey (7 points) and JJ Hutchinson (1 point). Estill County was led by Bryce Willis (20 points, led all scorers) and Kenny Rose (15 points).
Southwestern falls to 3-18 with the loss, and will next be in action on Friday, as they will host a 48th District foe in the Cardinals of Wayne County.
