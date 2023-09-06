The Southwestern Warriors, after a tough stretch of games at the Thoroughbred Smash, were looking to stretch their win streak to two on Tuesday as they took on a tough Boyle County team who had won 10 straight matches before falling in their previous two contests. Someone's streak had to come to an end and it wasn't Southwestern's, as the Warriors battled and defeated the Rebels 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18) for their second straight win.
Junior Halle Norvell led the way with 14 kills, 26 assists, two blocks, 17 digs and three aces. Senior Payton Acey added eight kills, 23 digs and and three aces, junior Adison Black had seven kills, freshman Jaelyn Dye added five kills and 11 assists, while seniors Lexi Morrow and Reagan Goldson had four and three kills respectively.
Southwestern improves to 4-7 and the Warriors will be in action at home in the Wig Wam again on Thursday as they host district rival Wayne County at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.