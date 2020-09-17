Warriors face George Rogers Clark in home opener

Southwestern defeated one team of Cardinals last week, and they will look to beat another squad of Cardinals tonight in Somerset.
The Warriors (1-0) downed the Wayne County Cardinals last Friday evening for win number one of the season, and now they'll turn their attention to the Cardinals of George Rogers Clark (GRC) as they look to garner win number two on the young season.
Jason Foley's Warrior squad brings some momentum into this evening's home opener after a come-from-behind, 42-41 win over Wayne County in Monticello. The Warriors scored a late touchdown with less than two minutes remaining before blocking the Cardinals' game-winning field goal in the closing seconds to escape Jewell Field with the one-point victory.
"The win over Wayne was a great win for us to start the season," began Foley. "They had a Mr. Football candidate in the backfield and a team that will have a great year. To go on the road and battle all the way till the end and then find a way to win, tells me a lot about the grit and resiliency of this group. The 'will to win' was evident."
While the Warriors already have one game under their belt, tonight's contest will be the first game of the year for GRC, who could only fill an eight-game regular season schedule for 2020. The Cardinals went 7-5 overall and finished as district runner-up last season.
The Cardinals are expected to be strong in Class 6A with the return of the majority of their offensive playmakers from last year, including their top passer, rusher, and receiver. The offense is led by the legs of running back Azariah Israel, who finished third in the state in rushing yards last season behind Jeriah Hightower (Madisonville-North Hopkins) and Braedon Sloan (Wayne County).
Israel had a big junior campaign for GRC, and he is poised to have an even bigger year in 2020. Israel accumulated 2,346 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 287 carries last season, averaging 195.5 rushing yards per game. Israel also hauled in 13 receptions for 146 yards and a lone score.
"This week, we play another top running back in the state in Israel," Foley stated. "He's a little different than Sloan in the fact that he relies more on speed and elusiveness. It's going to be another tough challenge for our defense."
GRC's starting quarterback, Jordan Manley, is back for his senior season. Manley went 116-of-231 for 1,737 passing yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago, while rushing for another 97 yards and two scores.
Manley returns three of his top wide outs from 2019 in Dawson Gay, Dylan Gibson, and Jeremiah Johnson. Gay caught 43 passes for 715 yards and nine touchdowns, while Gibson (16 catches for 299 yards and five scores) and Johnson (14 receptions for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns) also had big seasons for the Cardinals.
In last week's win at Wayne County, Southwestern received big-time performances from junior running backs Giddeon Brainard and Tanner Wright. Without starting quarterback Chandler Crabtree in the lineup due to injury, the Warriors leaned on the running game to get the job done, and the pair of Brainard and Wright did not disappoint.
Brainard had a career night last Friday, rushing for 65 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries to go along with a 61-yard kick return touchdown. Brainard was responsible for 30 of Southwestern's 42 points scored in the win.
Wright led the Southwestern rushing attack with 164 yards and lone touchdown on 20 attempts. The junior tailback tallied some crucial two-point conversion runs that played a pivotal role in the Warrior triumph.
As a team, the Southwestern offense finished with 302 rushing yards and 22 passing yards. Foley was proud of the way Hibbard held down the QB1 spot in his inaugural start and the role the offensive line played in the team's 300-plus yard rushing performance.
"I thought our rushing attack was very solid in game one with several running backs making great plays," said the Warrior head coach. "Giddeon Brainard, Tanner Wright, Connor Crisp, and Ethan Ware all had some big runs and made big plays. Maison Hibbard had to step in at QB in his first-ever start, and he managed the game well. He will only continue to get better. Our offensive line, even though they're very young, played a solid game, and you have to credit them for leading the charge for our backs and rushing for almost 300 yards."
As expected with the lack of practice time and no scrimmages due to COVID-19, Southwestern made a few mistakes in last week's game, including a pair of turnovers and drive-stalling penalties.
"We must clean up penalties and some special team mishaps this week that were made throughout game one," Foley continued. "Also, defensively we have to tackle better and correct a couple coverage breakdowns that we had in the secondary.
To move to 2-0 on the year, the Southwestern defense will need to slow down Israel and his ability to break a big play while the offense will need to focus on sustaining drives and continue to put points on the scoreboard.
"GRC is a very good 6A football team," Foley concluded. "They have a balanced attack with a great runner in Israel and a good passing game, as well. We need to play physical football and limit the big plays. They do a good job with their play action pass game. Our defensive backs cannot get sucked up into the run giving up over the top. Offensively, we hope to sustain drives and continue to put points on the board."
Tonight's game will be the 10th meeting between Southwestern and GRC. The Warriors broke the series tie last year with a 29-20 victory in Winchester, allowing Southwestern to take a 5-4 lead in the series. Israel rushed for 141 yards and two scores on 21 carries in last year's meeting, but in the end, it was Southwestern leaving GRC with a nine-point triumph.
This evening's ballgame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at the Reservation. The game can be heard live on both Lake 102.3 FM and lakecumberlandsports.com.
Follow Michael Childers on Twitter -- @MChilders_22
