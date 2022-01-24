Warriors fade down stretch in loss to Patriots

The Southwestern Warriors have proved time and time again this season they can go toe to toe with anybody for a half at least, or maybe for even three quarters.
The problem however has been Southwestern's inability to put a complete game together for four quarters of play. Take Saturday night for instance.
Hosting a very solid 12th Regional contender in Lincoln County, the Warriors held a 21-19 lead late in the first half of play. Then, things caved in on Jeron Dunbar and company.
Lincoln County went on a modest 8-0 spurt taking the lead for good, and went in at the intermission with a 29-23 advantage. A respectable score at halftime, but the Warriors were still on the short end.
Then in the second half, things went from bad to worse for Southwestern.
The Patriots got a game-high 22 points from Colton Ralston, thanks in large part to a 5-10 shooting performance from behind the arc, and the visitors from Stanford rolled in the second half, coming away with a 74-45 win over the Warriors.
"The bottom line tonight is that we played for three quarters, and we're down only 13 going into the fourth quarter," lamented Dunbar, after watching his club fall to 3-17 on the season with its 10th consecutive loss.
"In my mind, we were still in striking distance, because you can come back from that and you can still win the basketball game," added the Warrior head coach. "We just didn't do it. We came out there in the fourth quarter and just let Lincoln County take over, and let them do about anything they wanted to do. Our offense got stagnant. We didn't really change up anything at halftime. Defensively, we just had a bunch of mental letdowns, and that enabled Lincoln County to take off."
Early on, the Warriors went toe to toe with the Patriots, coming back to take the lead from an early, six-point deficit.
As mentioned, Southwestern led this one 21-19 late in the second stanza, but an 8-0 spurt by the Patriots enabled Lincoln County to take back control of things.
Haegan Galloway scored on a nice drive to the hoop to end that 8-0 spurt by the Pats, but the Warriors still trailed at the intermission by a 29-23 margin.
After the club's traded baskets for the most part throughout the third period, the final 10 seconds of the stanza pretty much summed up Southwestern's season up to this point of the year.
Trailing Lincoln County by a 43-33 margin, Galloway once again made a nice, strong move to the bucket, but his layup attempt rolled off the edge of the rim. The Pats got the rebound, advanced the ball up the floor, with Ralston shooting a deep, wide open three in front of the Lincoln County bench just before the horn sounded ending the third period.
Swish! Just like that, instead of an eight-point deficit headed into the fourth quarter of play, now all of a sudden the Warriors were down a baker's dozen, at 46-33.
"That was a big swing right there at the end of the third quarter," Dunbar remarked. "We always want to get the last shot. Haegan had a good lane, and I don't mind him making that move and getting to the rim, but the issue is he didn't finish on it. Then, we let them dribble all the way down the floor down to the free throw line, and then kick the ball out to the corner for a wide open three. The ball's got to be stopped before we allow it to get there."
With that momentum headed into the fourth period, Lincoln County blew this one wide open in the game's final eight minutes, outscoring the Warriors by a 28-12 margin in the fourth period for the 74-45 win.
And, has been the case according to Dunbar for much of the season, Saturday's game was just another example of his team not being able to put four quarters of solid play together.
"We know the 12th Region is wide open, and any team can beat any team on a given night," pointed out the Southwestern head coach. "We have proven we can play with anybody for a while at least. For now, we've got to figure out how we can go out and put four solid quarters of basketball together."
Andrew Jones led the Warriors in the loss, as he was the lone Southwestern player to hit for double figures in the contest with 18 points.
Southwestern will return home on Tuesday night to host Estill County at 7:30 p.m. at The Wigwam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.