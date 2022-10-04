On a chilly Tuesday night, the Southwestern Warriors faced off with the Wayne County Cardinals in the 48th District Boys Semi-Finals, not only for a spot in the 12th Region Tournament, but also for the right to play Somerset Christian in the 48th District Championship game.
Southwestern was an underdog heading into the game, but you couldn’t tell as the young men took the field. The Cardinals would control the game throughout the first half, and although the Warriors kept fighting hard and would score two goals in the second half, they would end up falling to Wayne County 4-2, with their season coming to a close.
Wayne County would open up the scoring quickly in the first half, as freshman Zachary Hesse would find a wide-open goal after the Southwestern goalkeeper left the net, putting the Cardinals up 1-0 just two minutes into the game. Southwestern’s goalkeeper Hunter Lewis would then save a corner kick from Wayne County in the third minute of the game.
Sophomore Dante Cabalero would find a close opportunity in the fourth minute for the Warriors. Senior Caleb Perrin would have a shot in the sixth minute that would go wide of the net.
After some defensive stops by both teams, Hesse would find the back of the net for the second time in the game, as his strike went into the left side of the net in the 18th minute.
Southwestern senior Jack Wilson would have two close opportunities in the 27th and 31st minutes, with his strike in the 31st hitting the top crossbar. The two teams would head into the halftime break with the Cardinals ahead 2-0.
Just three minutes into the second half, the Warriors would score their first goal of the game, as Cabalero would be able to back heel the ball into the net off of an assist from Perrin, to put the Warriors within one goal.
In the 53rd minute, Wayne would add to their lead with a shot into the right side of the net, putting them up 3-1.
Freshman goalkeeper Gunner Schlosser would come into the game in the second half for Southwestern and would give the Warriors several quality saves throughout the half, including in the 55th minute when he was able to rise high into the air to deflect a shot.
There would be multiple fouls towards the end of the game on both teams. In the 76th minute, Hesse would earn his hat trick after earning a penalty kick, with his shot barreling into the right side of the net to put Wayne County up 4-1 late.
Southwestern would be able to score one more time, as Wilson would score the final goal of his varsity career off of a penalty kick into the right side of the net in the 79th minute.
It just wasn’t meant to be for the Warriors on this night, however, as they would fall 4-2 as the final buzzer sounded. Their 2022 season will come to a close, with the Cardinals advancing to play Somerset Christian for the district championship on Thursday night at 8 p.m. Congratulations to the following Warriors on outstanding varsity careers: Jared Farmer, Isaiah Hatfield, Caleb Lewis, Caleb Perrin, Ryan Vu, and Jack Wilson.
