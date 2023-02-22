For the third time this season the Southwestern Warriors played the Wayne County Cardinals. The first meeting went the way of the Cardinals, the second an overtime win for the Warriors. The Warriors have had a less than ideal season with a record of 13 wins and 16 losses, but after splitting the season series with the Cards, this game could have went either way. Unfortunately, the Warriors just didn’t have enough for a second victory over Wayne County, falling by a score of 48-43. Head coach Jeron Dunbar was heartbroken for all of his seniors following the loss.
“I hurt for my kids right now. It’s been a tough road the last couple of years for them during the rebuilding process. But they did everything we asked and then more and they stuck with it. We had good preparation for this game and four great practices leading up. They played their guts out. Wayne County hit a couple more tough shots than us tonight. Seemed like we just could never get over that hump and take the lead after we tied it. I was proud of our defense. It stepped up big time. We lose eight seniors off this team that gave it everything they had. JJ, Eli, Campbell, Maddox, Isaac, Heagan, and Blake have all been great examples of what it means to be a Warrior. They will be missed but they have also laid a solid foundation for future teams to come through,” he solemnly explained.
Seth Farmer started big down low for the Cardinals, scoring six of the Cardinals’ 13 points. Southwestern had a hard time rebounding on the offensive end, and they lasted until Blake Bolin entered the game. He was able to hold Farmer to only 14 points. Southwestern, with about 3 minutes to go in the first quarter, had a good defensive showing, unfortunately the defense crashed and allowed a back door cut to Seth Farmer. Southwestern had four players score, as Zach Hutchinson, JJ Hutchinson, Connor Hudson and Blake Bolin all had two points. Southwestern trailed 13-8 to end the first period of action.
Heagan Galloway was huge for the Warriors in the second quarter, scoring seven of their 13 points. The Warriors were able to stay in the game while keeping Seth Farmer out of the paint and he was scoreless in the second quarter. The Warriors outscored the Cardinals 13-9 in the second. Wayne County had the lead into halftime.
Zach Hutchinson made his presence known to start the third quarter, by blocking a Seth Farmer shot. The ball went out of bounds and the Cardinals got the ball. Kendall Phillips of Wayne County was sent to the free throw line, making both shots the Cardinals extended their lead to 24-21. JJ Hutchinson had a three-pointer to bring the Warriors within four points. Mason Burchett of Wayne County answered with a fadeaway jumper to make it 30-24 Cardinals. It was a team effort by the Warriors shrinking the Cardinal lead to two points to end the third quarter.
The fourth quarter had good defense by Maddox Mink and the Warriors were able to keep it close until the one minute mark where there were three fouls called, sending the Cardinals to the free throw line hitting three of their five foul shots. The Warriors came up short against Wayne County, 48-43.
Southwestern was lead in scoring by JJ Hutchinson with 12 points, followed by Heagan Galloway with nine and Connor Hudson with eight. Zach Hutchinson scored six, Blake Bolin scored four, while Eli Meece and Campbell Coffey both had two.
Wayne County was led in scoring by Kendall Phillips with 24 points, while Seth Farmer had 11, Mason Burchett scored nine and Kayden Phillips added four.
The Warriors season came to an end after tonight’s loss with a 13-17 record. Good luck to all the seniors on the Warrior team in all your future endeavors. It was a pleasure to watch you play all season.
