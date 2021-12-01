MT. VERNON – First-year Southwestern High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar opened up his Warrior coaching career with a road loss to Rockcastle County High School. The Warriors were defeated 67-55.
"Our guys fought hard until the end," Dunbar stated. "First game of the season after having a full team for 6 days, I can see the bright spots."
"We were 8 for 20 from the free throw line and 18 turnovers will not win you games," Dunbar said. "We have to clean a lot of fundamentals up. A lot of our turnovers were unforced. This is a process and I can see improvement from last week already. Our ceiling is high. Our mistakes are correctable. Culture, mentality, and habits are trying to change. I like my team. We will be back to work tomorrow. They’re hungry."
The Warriors were led by Eli Meece with 15 points and three treys. Andrew Jones scored 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Andrew Branscum had 8 points, Isaiah Hatfield had six points, Conner Hudson had five points and Heagan Galloway had four points. Campbell Coffey and Brody Perkins scored two points each. Also, Galloway had six rebounds.
Southwestern (0-1) will play Green County on Saturday, Dec. 4 in the Domino's Tip Off Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
