Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.