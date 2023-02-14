After a loss to their rivals Pulaski County on Friday night, the Southwestern Warriors hosted Rockcastle County in their home finale. It was an emotional night at the Wig Wam as well, as many fans were dressed in orange in support of Southwestern football coach Logan Starnes.
It was a subpar night on the offensive end for the Warriors, as they just couldn’t see a majority of their shots make it into the basket. Likewise for the Rockets, who scored a ton of points from the free throw line. Eventually, the Warriors did rally on the back of Eli Meece and Zachary Hutchinson but it came too late into the contest, as Rockcastle County came away with a 63-57 victory.
The Rockets got out to a quick 5-0 start after a three-pointer from freshman Walker Craig and a two-point basket from sophomore Connor Hunt. A jumper from Maddox Mink rolled in to give Southwestern their first two points of the game. A three from senior Kaden Kidwell and two from sophomore Broedy Dunaway saw the Rockets increase their lead to 10-2 towards the end of the first quarter. Southwestern only managed five points in the period, with Zachary Hutchinson scoring two and JJ Hutchinson adding the other from the free throw line. The home team was trailing 12-5 at the end of one period of action.
A basket from Meece opened the second quarter strongly for the Warriors, although a three from yet another Rocket, this one being freshman Maddox Parsons, and two made free throws from Kidwell gave the Rockets a 10 point lead early in the period. The second made shot from Zachary Hutchinson slowed the momentum of Rockcastle County for a moment before a 6-0 spree saw the Rockets grab their biggest lead of the contest at 23-9, with again three different players scoring points.
It became a free throw battle midway through the quarter and stayed that way to the end of the period. Meece and Zachary Hutchinson both went 3-4 from the line to dent a bit into the Rockcastle County lead at 23-15. Following a made free throw from junior Trenton Wilson and a two-pointer from freshman Travis Rogers, the Rockets were back on top by double digits at 28-17. Zachary Hutchinson once again stepped up and made two from the stripe, before his older brother JJ Hutchinson went almost the length of the court in four seconds and hit a buzzer-beating floater in the lane. Southwestern trailed 28-21 heading into the break.
An 8-1 run by Rockcastle began the third quarter and saw the Rockets take a 36-23 lead before head coach of Southwestern Jeron Dunbar called timeout. Hunt scored four points on the run while Craig hit another three-pointer. That timeout seemed to calm the Warriors, as following threes from Zachary Hutchinson and Connor Hudson and an offensive put-back from Mink, the Warriors found themselves trailing by eight points at 39-31. The Rockets took a double digit lead into the final period though, as following two made from the line by Dunaway, Rockcastle County was out in front 43-32.
Southwestern just couldn’t seem to go on any sort of substantial run to get back into the ball game, although four more points from Zachary Hutchinson and the first two of the contest from Campbell Coffey kept them afloat early in the fourth quarter. Meece then began to catch fire from deep, hitting two straight before another from long range by Zachary Hutchinson finally got the Warriors within striking distance at 53-47.
Four more from the freshman Hutchinson put the Warriors within five points but a quick two each from Rogers and Dunaway put the Rockets right back in control at 60-51. A made three, again from Zachary Hutchinson, put the home team within two possessions once again but it seemed like there just wasn’t enough time on the clock to make a meaningful run. Hudson added another three shortly before the buzzer but it was the Rockets coming out on top in this ball game, as they defeated the Warriors 63-57. Rockcastle County shot 27-36 from the free throw line, while Southwestern shot significantly fewer from the line, just 14-18.
Southwestern was led in scoring by a game and career-high 28 points from Zachary Hutchinson. Eli Meece was also in double figures with 13 points. Other Warrior scorers included Connor Hudson with six, Maddox Mink with five, JJ Hutchinson with three and Campbell Coffey with two. Rockcastle County was led in scoring by 18 points from Broedy Dunaway.
Southwestern falls to 12-16 with the loss and have just one game left in the regular season. The Warriors will travel to Mercer County on Thursday night, with the game scheduled to tip at 8 p.m.
