On the heels of two wins in their last three games, the Southwestern Warriors were back on the road on Friday night, traveling over to Russell County to take on the Lakers. Southwestern was ahead early in the contest but couldn't contain the offense of the home team, eventually falling by a score of 9-4.
The Warriors were led on the offensive side of things by Kyle West, who had their lone RBI in the contest. Caleb Ramsey and Wyatt Morgan led Southwestern with two hits apiece. Travis Burton got the start for the Warriors and threw three strikeouts over the course of four innings, allowing just two earned runs. Cameron Shipp came on in relief and pitched the final two innings, striking out two. Russell County was led by two RBI's from three different batters and had a home run by senior Aidan Antle.
Southwestern now sits at 7-10 for the season and the Warriors will be back on the road on Monday as they begin a two game series against district opponent Wayne County.
