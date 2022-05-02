Entering the final stretch of the regular season, the Southwestern Warriors looked to turn their fortunes around on a warm Saturday afternoon as they welcomed in the Rockcastle County Rockets, a team that has had a great season thus far with a 16-6 record (and who earlier this year had a 5-0 victory over Southwestern). The Warriors brought Jonas Gallagher to the mound in this one, a freshman who in 6 games pitched has a 2-3 record, a 6.42 earned run average, and 20 strikeouts. The Rockets countered with Caleb Bullock, a senior who in 7 games pitched has a 2-1 record, a 7.33 earned run average, and 27 strikeouts. With both teams running out pitchers in this one with relatively high ERA's, this one very well could have been a slugging fest. However, early in the game, despite many hits, no runs could come through for either team. Although Southwestern did strike first and held a 3-0 lead after 3 innings of play, the Warriors couldn't stop the offensive firepower of Rockcastle, with the Rockets scoring 6 runs in the final 4 innings to the Warriors 1 added run to take this one 6-4.
The first 2 batters for Rockcastle County leading off in the top of the first inning would be out in quick fashion. Noah Fain opened the hitting following this, smacking an infield single to reach base. A double to right field would follow by Cam Prewitt to give the Rockets 2 runners in scoring position. They wouldn't be able to capitalize on this, as the next batter flew out to right field to end the top of the inning. After the first batter up for Southwestern in the bottom of the 1st lined out to the short stop, Gallagher would be able to hit an infield single. A fielder's choice hit by Tyler Pumphrey would get the lead runner out for Rockcastle and following the next batter striking out (Bullock's 1st), the 1st inning would end with no score.
A bunt to lead off the top of the second was thrown out in a great play by the catcher Wyatt Morgan. Another out would follow and Rockcastle only had one out to work with. A single to right field by Cade Prewitt would be all the Rockets could manage in this half-inning (although Prewitt would be able to steal 2nd base), as the next batter was retired via a fly out to end the top of the frame. In the home half of the 2nd, a lead-off walk was drawn by Ben Howard. A nice bunt by Caleb Ramsey would advance Howard to 2nd base. Bullock's 2nd strikeout of the game would provide the 2nd out of the bottom of the 2nd, although a walk was drawn by Hayen Hall to put 2 runners on with 2 outs for the Warriors. They couldn't get a run here either, however, as Bullock rung up his next batter for his 3rd strikeout of the game to end the inning with still no score.
Rockcastle would lead off the top of the third with an infield single by Ethan Fain. A fielder's choice hit by Silas Shaffer would get the lead runner out. After the lone base runner was caught stealing 2nd base, a fly out by the next batter to left field would end the half-inning without any major damage hurting the Warriors. Rockcastle County went to a new pitcher to start the bottom of the frame. Southwestern would be able to turn the pitching change to their favor, as the lead-off batter, Kolton Durham, would be able to hit a double to deep left field almost immediately. Durham would then proceed to steal 3rd base. A sacrifice fly out to center field by Gallagher would score the first run of the game for the Warriors here. 2 straight Warriors singled followed this, both Pumphrey and Morgan, although the next batter would fly out to give Southwestern only one run to score more potential runs. Pumphrey would then steal 3rd base and then a throwing error would give Southwestern their 2nd run of the inning. A balk by the pitcher would bring in yet another run for the Warriors at this point. Although Ramsey managed to hit an infield single (and subsequently steal 2 straight bases) and Jonah Brock reached base on a walk, the pitcher would be able to strikeout the following batter to end the 3rd inning there, with the Warriors up 3-0 and full of confidence at this point.
Cam Prewitt would lead off the top of the fourth with a single to center field and Dalton Gibbs would follow that up by drawing a walk to put 2 runners on with no outs. The next batter was out while bunting to provide the first out of the inning for the Warriors. A double to deep left field by Landon Dillingham would score the first run of the game for the Rockets. Southwestern then went to their bullpen, bringing in Braden Morrow to try to pitch them out of the jam. Cade Prewitt would smack a huge drive to deep left field, good enough for a 2 RBI double, tying up the score at 3 a piece. A bunt by the next batter would pop up to the pitcher to put 2 outs on the board. Ethan Fain would double to right field to keep more scoring opportunities open for the Rockets here. The Warriors would be able to avoid that, however, as they forced the next batter to line out to 1st base to end the top of the inning with a 3-3 tie. Jayce Gager would lead off the home half of the frame with an infield single. A fielder's choice hit by Durham would advance Gager to 2nd base and a walk on Gallagher would put 2 runners on with only one out. Another fielder's choice (by Pumphrey) would advance Gager to 3rd base, although another strikeout by Rockcastle would end the inning without Southwestern being able to take back the lead.
The lead-off batter for the Rockets would fly out to begin the fifth inning, but a double to left field by Cam Prewitt would again put the Warriors in danger of giving up the lead. That would unfortunately come to fruition with the next batter, as Gibbs would launch a single to left field to score Prewitt from 2nd base, as the Rockets went out in front 4-3. Skyler Durham would follow this up with a single to right field. Morrow would be able to get his 1st strikeout of the game on the next batter and a runner was caught stealing 3rd base on the same play, getting the Warriors out of any further trouble. Rockcastle would once again look to their bullpen in the bottom of the 5th, turning the ball over to Carson King. Howard would be leading off and would draw a walk to reach base. The next batter would line out into a double play, although Brock would be able to hit a single to right field to put a Warrior on base again. King would strike out his 1st batter of the day after this, ending the 5th inning with the Rockets out in front 4-3.
Cade Prewitt would get Rockcastle County started in the top of the sixth, hitting a single to right field. Carson Carrera would draw a walk following this and a bunt by Ethan Fain would advance both the runners into scoring position with one out now on the board. Southwestern would hit the bullpen again, going to Cameron Shipp for the rest of this one. Shaffer would be intentionally walked and the bases were now loaded for the Rockets. A sacrifice fly by Noah Fain would score the 5th run of the game for Rockcastle. Some confusing fielding would lead to Carrera stealing home, putting the 6th run on the scoreboard for the visiting team, and Shaffer stealing 3rd base. Shipp would get his first strikeout of the game on the next batter, and the top of the 6th would end with Rockcastle County in the lead 6-3. In the bottom of the 6th, 3 straight Warriors were retired by King, sending us into the 7th inning and giving Southwestern one last chance.
Gibbs would begin the seventh inning with a double down the left field line, with Lance Coffey coming in to pinch run. A bunt by King would advance Gibbs to 3rd base. Dillingham would ground out into a fielder's choice, with the lead runner being thrown out. Dillingham would be caught trying to steal 2nd base following this and the top of the 7th would be finished without any more damage coming across. Rockcastle went to their bullpen one more time to open up the home half of the inning, bringing on Gibbs. Pumphrey would lead off the inning for the Warriors with a single to center field. The next batter would strike out to put 1 out on the board. A double to right field by Howard would put 2 runners in scoring position for Southwestern, with the tying run coming to the plate. Ramsey would smack a sacrifice hit into the infield that was just deep enough to score the 4th run of the game for the Warriors. Unfortunately, this could be all they could manage, as the next batter would fly out into the infield to end the game, with Rockcastle County coming away with the 6-4 victory.
Southwestern falls to 7-19 on the season with the loss and have 5 games next week as we enter the final 2 weeks of the regular season. First, they will take on the Rebels of Casey County (12-15) at home on Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. Next, they will welcome in the Jaguars of North Laurel (11-11) on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. On Thursday, the Warriors will travel to take on the Golden Lions of Garrard County (10-15), with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. Friday night at 6 PM, the Warriors will travel to take on the Mercer County Titans (18-6). Finally, on Saturday Southwestern will host two out-of-region opponents. They will take on the Indians of Adair County (14-8) out of the 5th region and then the Colonels of Whitley County (17-10) out of the 13th region.
