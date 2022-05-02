Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.