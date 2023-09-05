Tuesday night, the Southwestern Warriors hosted the South Laurel Cardinals. The Warriors hoped to put a second win in their win column after falling in their past seven contests. The Cardinals looked to extend their win streak to two games after beating Berea on Saturday.
The Warriors are on an unfortunate skid with their young team and were hoping for a break through here, but it was the Cardinals who prevailed, topping Southwestern by a final score of 3-1.
The junior goalkeeper for the Warriors Shooter Sharpe had seven saves on the night.
Junior Liam Zik had the first South Laurel goal in just the sixth minute of the contest, as the Cardinals went up 1-0 early in the contest. Southwestern was able to get a shot on goal but it was saved by a South Laurel defender when the goalie stepped out of the box. Junior striker Edgar Diaz-Gomez evened the score with 12:35 to go in the half
Logan Presgraves had a good cross in front of the goal, but it slipped through the Southwestern offense and went out of bounds as they were trying to take the lead. During the 10-minute mark, senior Zach Rayburn pulled South Laurel ahead 2-1 with a shot from 18 feet out.
Hunter Lewis had a fast break in front of the goal, leading to a Caleb Whicker save. Southwestern had a shot bounce off the goalie and Presgraves was there to rebound but ended up kicking it out of bounds. Whicker added his last save of the half with 34 seconds left.
The second half started with two quick shots from Zik and Taitum Harris. Both were saved by Southwestern goalie Sharpe. At 36:19, Harris had another shot on goal but it went wide left. Zik had another shot on goal but it too sailed over the crossbar. The third Cardinal goal came in the 48th minute, as a South Laurel player had a shot that bounced off goalie Sharpe and Harris was there for the follow to make it 3-1 in favor of the Cardinals.
The final score was the same as Southwestern fell 3-1, with the Warriors now 1-8 for the season. Southwestern’s next game is scheduled for Thursday at Garrard County. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
