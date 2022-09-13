Logo

As the end of the regular season draws closer, the Warriors were on the road on Monday for a district game against Wayne County. In their game earlier in the season, Southwestern would win 3-2 against the Cardinals in a penalty shootout.

The Warriors weren't as lucky in this game, as they fell 4-1 against Wayne County. Senior Caleb Perrin would score the lone goal for Southwestern in this one, with freshman goalkeeper Gunner Schlosser also recording five saves.

Southwestern is now 6-8-1 for the season, and will next be in action on Thursday as they travel to Berea to face the Pirates at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

