As the end of the regular season draws closer, the Warriors were on the road on Monday for a district game against Wayne County. In their game earlier in the season, Southwestern would win 3-2 against the Cardinals in a penalty shootout.
The Warriors weren't as lucky in this game, as they fell 4-1 against Wayne County. Senior Caleb Perrin would score the lone goal for Southwestern in this one, with freshman goalkeeper Gunner Schlosser also recording five saves.
Southwestern is now 6-8-1 for the season, and will next be in action on Thursday as they travel to Berea to face the Pirates at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.