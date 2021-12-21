Warriors fall to Caverna at Twin Lakes Classic

ALBANY - The Southwestern played their first of four games at Clinton County High School over the span of the next 3 days as part of the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic on Monday night, facing off against the Colonels of Caverna, who themselves have one of the biggest mismatches you will see in local high school basketball with a 6'8'' forward/center in junior Meek Ater.
This game was to be no easy task for a relatively unaccomplished to this point in the season Warriors squad, and this showed quickly in the 3rd quarter of play as the Colonels raced out to a 20 point lead. The Warriors did attempt to make a comeback throughout the end of the 3rd quarter and parts of the 4th as well, getting it within 3 behind a brilliant performance from Eli Meece, but they just didn't have enough to complete, falling to Caverna by a score of 68-59.
Caverna started out the scoring early in the first quarter, as Ater found the ball in the post and had his first field goal of the game to make it 2-0. Southwestern's Heagan Galloway quickly answered back with his own 2-point bucket to tie the game at 2 a piece. The Warriors would also find themselves with the lead at one point in the quarter 8-5, behind points from Galloway (1), Meece (3 behind his first 3 of the game), and Campbell Coffey (2). However, Caverna would then respond with a 9-0 run to end the quarter up 14-8 behind points from Cade Button (3), Tayden Logsdon (2), Jaylen White (2), and Dax Button (2).
The Colonels would stretch this run to 16-4 towards the midway point of the 2nd quarter as they watched their lead balloon to 21-12 behind stellar play from White (3) and Ater (4 points, including a beautiful post fade for 2 plus the foul, although he would not convert the free throw after). Two more 3-pointers from Meece would see the lead for the Colonels shrink slightly to just 25-18, however, Caverna would once again go on a run here to finish out the quarter, going on an 11-4 run to lead 36-22 as the first half ended. The Colonels would see all their points on this run be scored by Logsdon, a great performance out of him for sure to end the 2nd quarter of play.
The 3rd quarter saw the Colonels step up their play even more, with the Warriors seemingly wilting under the pressure. Caverna would go on a 13-3 run to stretch their lead to over 20 points, 49-25, towards the middle of the quarter. They were led on this run by C. Button (4 points), Ater (2 points), Logsdon (2 points), White (2 points), and Jaylin Craine (3 points).
The pressure was mounting on Southwestern for somebody to step up and stop this run, or risk being completely blown out of the gym at this point. Luckily for the Warriors, Meece caught fire towards the end of the quarter, with 12 points (including 2 3-pointers) as part of a 17-3 run to trim the deficit to 52-42 at the end of the 3rd quarter of play. Southwestern also added points here from Coffey (2) and Collin Burton (3).
The Caverna Colonels put a temporary halt to the momentum of the Warriors to begin the 4th quarter, maintaining a 10 point lead at 59-49 through the first few minutes. However, Southwestern immediately grabbed the momentum back, going on a 8-1 run through the middle stages of the quarter to only trail the game by 3 points, 60-57. The Warriors got big time plays during this run by Meece (another 3-pointer), Galloway (3 points), and Burton (2 points following an offensive rebound).
The Warriors fans who made the trip to Clinton County were fired up at this point, eager to see the team finish and get their 3rd win of the season. Alas, it just wasn't meant to be, as the amount of fouls being called doomed the Warriors (I believe on my count it was somewhere between the range of 19 (SW)- 6 (Caverna) in terms of fouls being called in the 2nd half), and the Colonels just kept hitting a free throw here and a free throw there. As the Warriors went cold from the floor the last few minutes of the game, the Colonels went on a 8-2 run to seal the game for themselves, getting points off of free throws from Logsdon (3), Ater (3), and Craine (2). That comeback took a lot of heart, however, and the Warriors should not feel disappointed with their effort, a few more shots go down on their end, they complete the comeback and win this game. The future is bright for the Warriors in my opinion.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Eli Meece (31 points, which led all scorers, including 7 3-pointers), while the Colonels were led in scoring by Logsdon (24) and Ater (14). The Southwestern Warriors fall to 2-6 on the season, and will be back in action Tuesday, December 21st at the Twin Lakes Classic, where they will play 2 games. The first game will be against the Valley Vikings, and tip-off is scheduled for 4 PM CST. Their second game will be against the host school, the undefeated Bulldogs of Clinton County, and it is scheduled for a 7 PM CST tip-off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.