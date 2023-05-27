The Southwestern Warriors, for the third straight season, were on the brink of a title as they competed for the 12th Region Championship on Saturday afternoon. After finally outing the five-time defending champions in Boyle County in the semifinals, they now had to best the top ranked team in the region all season long in the East Jessamine Lady Jaguars.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, a 12th Region title would have to wait for at least another season, as East Jessamine claimed the crown by a score of 8-2. Head coach Kevin Dalton was proud of how his young team played however.
"We just grew up over the course of the season. We went through some tough times. To be honest, this is our third straight trip here, it's what we expect now. They are just a gritty group of players," he explained.
Brynn Troxell led off for the Warriors and had an absolute battle in her at-bat before being walked. Kayleigh White issued her first strikeout to grab the first out for the Lady Jaguars. A walk on Abigail Whitescarver gave the Warriors two base runners to work with before a steal by Troxell gave them runners on the corners. A third White strikeout left both runners in scoring position to retire the side.
Maddie Horn had the first hit of the ball game in the bottom of the first, a single that went over the head of an infielder. The Jaguars jumped out to an early lead after a two run home run by Taegan Bentley that soared over the wall in right field. Alexandra Cox-Smith had a single but was then thrown out at second for the last out.
Arabella Lowery had a grounder in the infield but was able to reach first for a single and the first hit for the Warriors. Although the Jaguars were able to turn a double play to quickly put two outs on the board, Macie Gwin hit a ball into the outfield for a single. Another strikeout from White brought the inning to a close.
Jessyca Searcy had a single to begin the bottom of the second. That was all the Jaguars could manage as the Warriors grabbed three straight outs.
Whitescarver again reached base on a walk in the top of the third, albeit with two outs. Jordyn McDonald was walked to give Southwestern two base runners again. A fly out in the infield once again ended the scoring chance for the Warriors though.
It was a quick bottom of the frame, as Southwestern turned three straight outs, including a strikeout from Sidney Hansen.
Likewise, it was a fast top of the fourth inning, as the Warriors were retired following two straight strikeouts from White.
White then began the bottom of the fourth at the plate and proceeded to blast the ball out of the park for a solo home run, increasing the East Jessamine lead to 3-0. Smith got on board again with one out following a double. A Jessyca Searcy RBI single increased their lead to 4-0. Two fly outs ended the Jaguars’ offense but not before they doubled their lead.
Abigayle Peters reached base after being hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth. Southwestern finally broke through with an RBI double from Troxell that hugged the left field line, making it 4-1. An error on the third strike let Kylie Dalton reach first and scored Troxell for the second Warrior run of the inning. White grabbed another strikeout for the first out of the frame.
A blast from McDonald narrowly missed clearing the wall in center field, giving her a double for her efforts. Bentley made a diving catch going straight into the wall of a dugout for the second out. A White strikeout left two stranded on base for Southwestern, although they had already cut their deficit in half.
Emily Searcy reach base safely in the bottom of the fifth after being hit by a pitch. Following a strikeout from Hansen, the Warriors intentionally walked White to give the Jags two base runners with two outs. An error scored another run as East Jessamine went up 5-2. A fly out caught by McDonald brought the stanza to a close.
Gwin reached base with one out after being walked in the top of the sixth inning. A fly out retired the side and also brought Southwestern to their final three outs of the contest.
Again, Jessyca Searcy made it to base in the bottom of the sixth following a single down the left field line. Alyssa Pasley was walked to give the Lady Jags runners on the corners with one out. An RBI single from Emily Searcy made the score 6-2. Natalie Alimento had a sacrifice fly RBI to deep center to increase the East Jess lead to 7-2. An RBI double off the bat of Horn once again increased their lead up to 8-2. A line out finally sat down the Jaguars as the Warriors were in need of some instant offense to tie this game up in the final frame.
Dalton was able to reach after an error on a ground ball in the top of the seventh. A fielder’s choice got the lead runner out at second for the first out. A strikeout for White brought Southwestern to their final out. A line out then brought an end to the dream run for the Warriors, as East Jessamine took home the 12th Region crown by a score of 8-2.
The All-Tournament team was announced following the conclusion of the ball game. From Garrard County was Mollie Abney, from East Jessamine was Kayleigh White, Maddie Horn, Natalie Alimento and Taegan Bentley, from Rockcastle County was Allison Lovell and Katie Denham, from Wayne County was Kelci Debord, from Boyle County was Courtney Sandy and Lauren Tipton, from West Jessamine was Alexis Thompson, from Southwestern was Kylie Dalton, Sidney Hansen and Jordyn McDonald, and from Somerset was Carly Cain.
The Warriors were led by an RBI from Troxell as well as hits from McDonald and Gwin. Hansen, pitching her third straight game while battling an injury, performed admirably well, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits while walking two and striking out four. The lone senior on Southwestern earned very strong praise from coach Dalton following the contest.
"Sidney is one of the greatest kids I've been around in my life. It's one of the better stories, her pitching while going through pain. She rehabbed every night, it's almost like a Disney story to be honest with you. I'm so proud of her and she has a bright future," he described.
East Jessamine will represent the 12th Region in the state tournament. The Jaguars were led by two RBI's from Bentley. White had a strong performance on the mound, allowing just two runs on three hits with five walks while striking out 11 batters.
Southwestern's season comes to an end for the third straight season in the region championship game, with their final record sitting at 20-17. Best of luck to their lone senior Sidney Hansen on what is sure to be a bright future.
