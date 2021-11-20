Warriors fall to Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON - For the third straight year, Southwestern and Frederick Douglass battled for the Class 5A football regional crown, and for the third time in a row the Warriors had to settle for the silver regional runner-up trophy in a 37-6 loss to the homestanding Broncos on Friday night.
The Broncos scored on their first offensive series off a TJ Horton two-yard run, and Samuel Cornett ran in from 20 yards out in the second quarter to put Frederick Douglass up 14-0 at the end of the first half.
In the first half, the Warriors struggled offensively with four empty offensive possessions. Southwestern drove the ball down to the Broncos' 24-yard line with just under three minutes left in the half, but their drive stalled out and they gave the ball back to Frederic k Douglass on a loss of downs.
The Warriors got the ball back to open the second half, but a grounding penalty and a quarterback sack in the end zone gave the Broncos another score on a safety. On the Bronco's pursuing offensive possession, Ty Bryant scored from five yards out to put Frederick Douglass up 23-0 with 8:43 left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Broncos' TJ Horton scored again off a 38-yard run to put Frederick Douglass up 30-0.
Finally with 8:19 left in the game, the Warriors finally got their offense rolling after Tanner Wright scored on a 65-yard touchdown run. After a failed two-point conversion, Southwestern trailed 37-6.
As time ran out, Southwestern's Giddeon Brainard broke for a 17-yard to get within one yard of a touchdown.
For the game, the two teams had similar offensive yardage stats. Frederick Douglass amassed 342 yards compared to 339 yards by Southwestern. The Warriors possessed the ball 29 minutes compared to the Bronco's 18, but Frederick Douglass was able to get into the end zone five times to the Warriors' lone score.
Tanner Wright led the way for the Warriors by rushing for 115 yards and scored a touchdown. Giddeon Brainard rushed for 41 yards, Collin Burton had 16 yards and Christian Walden had 12 yards.
Maison Hibbard caught two passes for 30 yards, Brody Perkins caught two passes for 24 yards, while Brainard and Caden Cunnagin had 12 receiving yards each. Ryan Anderson completed six passes for 46 yards and Collin Burton completed three passes for 25 yards.
For Frederick Douglass, TJ Horton rushed for 126 yards and scored two touchdowns. Samuel Cornett completed 12 passes for 128 yards, while Cameron Dunn had 60 yards in receptions and Dane Key had 47 yards.
Southwestern capped off a great season with a sparkling 11-2 record, and closed out the year with an eight-game winning streak before falling in the regional finals. The Warriors won their third straight district title this season and advanced to the regional title game for the sixth straight time.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor. Stats courtesy of Michael Gregg of Lake Cumberland Sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.