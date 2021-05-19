Warriors fall to Garrard County in extra Inning

After leading 5-0 going onto the last inning, the Southwestern High School baseball team gave up five runs in the seventh frame and two more runs in the extra frame to lose to Gararrd CountyHigh School, 7-5, in an extra inning on Tuesday.
Southwestern freshman Wyatt Morgan led the way for the Warriors with a perfect 3-for-3 at the pate and two runs batted in. Seniors Tucker Howard, Tyler Pumphrey, and Riley McBryde had two hits each. Howard and senior Micah Mullins both had an RBI.
Southwestern (6-16) will host Russell County High School on Thursday
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
