Arabella Lowery & Haley Raleigh

Southwestern freshman Arabella Lowery offers a high-five after junior Haley Raleigh comes on to pinch run for her in a recent game for the Warriors.

 CJ File Photo

The Warriors of Southwestern were hoping to continue a three game winning streak on Thursday night as they traveled to Garrard County to take on the Lady Lions, a team they beat earlier in the season in a close game 3-2. However, the outcome was a bit different this time around, as the Lions built an early lead that, despite battling back valiantly, the Warriors just couldn't recover from, as Southwestern dropped the contest by a score of 8-6.

Southwestern was led by two RBI's apiece from Sidney Hansen and Arabella Lowery, with Hansen also hitting a home run during the ball game. Lexi Martin and Jordyn McDonald each had one RBI as well. Hansen pitched all six innings on the mound, racking up eight strikeouts. Garrard County was led by four RBI's off of a grand slam by junior Keannah Childress.

Southwestern falls to an even 10-10 with the loss.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you