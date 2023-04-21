The Warriors of Southwestern were hoping to continue a three game winning streak on Thursday night as they traveled to Garrard County to take on the Lady Lions, a team they beat earlier in the season in a close game 3-2. However, the outcome was a bit different this time around, as the Lions built an early lead that, despite battling back valiantly, the Warriors just couldn't recover from, as Southwestern dropped the contest by a score of 8-6.
Southwestern was led by two RBI's apiece from Sidney Hansen and Arabella Lowery, with Hansen also hitting a home run during the ball game. Lexi Martin and Jordyn McDonald each had one RBI as well. Hansen pitched all six innings on the mound, racking up eight strikeouts. Garrard County was led by four RBI's off of a grand slam by junior Keannah Childress.
Southwestern falls to an even 10-10 with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.