After it looked like the game would be canceled due to thunderstorms on Tuesday, the Southwestern Warriors welcomed the Madison Southern Eagles to the Reservation. The Warriors were coming off of a 6-2 loss to Fredrick Douglas and Madison Southern was coming off a 5-2 win against Pulaski County. Madison Southern’s coach Katy Cress before the game stated that her kids were looking forward to this game.
“We have been going to the same camp for years have started a kind of rivalry and we look forward to playing them each year,” she said.
Both teams excel on the defensive side of the field, with an excellent back line and goalies. Both goalkeepers, senior Lauren Tyler for Southwestern and junior Claire Cress for Madison Southern, were busy all night.
In a game that was scoreless at halftime, Madison Southern would score a late goal to steal a 1-0 victory against the Warriors. Head coach of Southwestern, Nick Stringer, was understandably frustrated at how his team performed.
“We had a hard time keeping possession of the ball,” he stated.
In the first 32 minutes of the second half, the Eagles had many shots, with a majority of them coming from sophomore Carlie Hechmy. Then, in the 72nd minute, one of Carlie’s shots would bounce off of Tyler’s fingertips and into the goal behind her, putting Madison Southern up 1-0.
For the final eight minutes of game time, Southwestern tried their hardest to create offense using seniors Jadyn Campbell and Ashlan Cunnagin, as well as junior Cheyenne Phillips. Alas, they just couldn’t find the tying goal, eventually falling to the Eagles by the same score of 1-0.
The Southwestern Warriors, now 2-3-1, will travel to Russell County on Thursday, with start time at 5:30 p.m. local time.
