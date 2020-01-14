Warriors fall to North Laurel, 65-64, in overtime period

MANCHESTER - To say that the Southwestern High School boys basketball team has been involved in a few of close games this season would be a mild understatement. The Warriors have been in a lot of close games, as two of their games have went into overtime periods and seven games have been decided by five points or less.
On Saturday, the Warriors lost a nail-bitter 65-64 overtime game to North Laurel High School in the Bobby Keith Classic.
Senior Cole Dysinger led the way with 22 points and 5 assists. Brayden Sims had a double-double with 10 points scored and 10 rebounds. Andrew Smith and Jon Wood both scored 9 points each. Hunter Coffey scored 8 points, Tanner McKee scored 3 points, Chase Eastham scored 2 points, and Cameron Pierce scored one point.
McKee had 4 rebounds, Eastham had 4 rebounds, Coffey had 9 rebounds and 6 assists, Smith had 3 rebounds, Wood had 5 rebounds, and Sims had 5 assists.
Southwestern (11-6) will travel to Estill County on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
