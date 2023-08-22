The Southwestern Warriors welcomed the North Laurel Jaguars Tuesday evening. Southwestern, coming off a dismantling win over McCreary Central on Saturday was looking to improve their record to 3-1. The Jaguars recent game was an 8-0 loss to a very talented Madison Southern team. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t the night for the young Warriors, as Southwestern fell by a score of 7-1.
The North Laurel Jaguars came out ready to bounce back. Senior Mikaela Barnett was the first to score with 31:51 to go in the first half. Eight minutes later, Makayla Mastin added her first goal of the night. At 18:58 Barnett added her second goal of the night after a scramble in front of the goal. Southwestern goalie Jaycee Daulton had several saves during the first half and the Southwestern defense did their best to stop the juggernaut that is the North Laurel offense. The half ended 3-0 in favor of North Laurel, with the Warriors needing to score quick in the second half to have any chance of making a comeback in the contest.
Southwestern came out aggressive in the second half. North Laurel had a handball in the goalie box resulting in a Southwestern penalty kick. Freshman Claire Ramsey was head coach Nick Stringer’s choice to take the kick. Claire kept the ball on the ground, and it sailed to the left corner of the goal to finally put the home team on the board as they now trailed North Laurel by a score of 3-1.
Jaguar sophomore Haley Combs, a transfer from Somerset, scored the fourth goal with 29 minutes remaining. Mastin got her second goal with 25 minutes remaining. Makayla Mastin completed her hat trick in the 71st minute off an assist by Barnett. Mikaela Barnett then promptly completed her own hat trick in the 73rd minute off an assist from freshman Presley Thompson. The game ended with a Southwestern loss 7-1, with both Barnett and Mastin scoring hat tricks for the Jaguars while Ramsey was the lone goal scorer for the Warriors.
Southwestern’s record now sits at 3-2 and the Warriors will next be in action on Thursday, when they host Lincoln County for a rematch from last year’s 12th Region Tournament. Game time for that one is 6 p.m., although it is subject to change due to the extreme heat expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.