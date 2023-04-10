Jordyn McDonald

Southwestern freshman Jordyn McDonald attempts to make contact with the ball in a recent game for the Warriors.

 CJ File Photo

After a week off from action due to Spring Break, the Southwestern Warriors softball team was back in action on Saturday afternoon, squaring off against the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets. The Warriors were in control for much of the contest, leading 5-2 with just two innings left to play. However, after giving up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Southwestern couldn't recover and ultimately fell by a score of 8-5.

The Warriors were led by an RBI apiece from Kylie Dalton, Sidney Hansen and Arabella Lowery. Hansen struck out five batters in her start on the mound. Rockcastle County was led by a two RBI performance by junior Ella Bussell, who also had a home run in the contest. Junior starting pitcher Abigail Burdette got the win, also striking out five batters.

Southwestern now sits at 6-8 for the season and will take on Adair County on Monday at 5 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

