Warriors fall to Tates Creek

The Tates Creek Commodores basketball team stayed just one step ahead of the Southwestern Warriors to win a close one 65-60 at Southwestern during the Iron Warrior Classic Saturday night.
The two teams went back and forth throughout the first half, but the Commodores were able hang on to their lead in the second half. The Warriors cut it as close as possible, with a one-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but Tates Creek held strong.
The Iron Warrior Classic players of the game were Senior guard Cole Dysinger for Southwestern and senior guard Kaleb Givens for Tates Creek. Dysinger led Southwestern in scoring with 24-points and kept them close to the Commodores. Givens topped Tates Creek's score card with 16 points.
Early in the game, it was dead even. The teams had the exact same number of made shots after the first quarter and were tied 20-20. Dysinger and Givens were each off to hot starts. Dysinger finished the opening quarter with 9, and Givens followed right behind him with 7.
Senior guard Cion Townsend opened up the second period with a layup to give Tates Creek the lead. However, Dysinger answered quickly with his second three-point make of the night to put the Warriors back in front.
The teams continued to go back and forth throughout the period and there were seven lead changes. Late in the second, senior guard Amari Taylor sunk a buzzer beater three to give his Commodores a 42-36 lead heading into halftime.
After the break, both teams struggled to get things going on offense. However, Tates Creek saw slightly more success and extended their lead to eight points at 53-45 by the end of third quarter.
All of Southwestern's work in the third was done by senior big men Cameron Pierce and Brayden Simms. The worked the paint but could not find success outside of it.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Warriors went on a seven-point run to cut the Tates Creek lead to just one point. First, Pierce snagged an offensive rebound and put in back up, then Dysinger knocked down a shot close to the basket, and senior forward Chase Eastham finished the run with a three ball.
After their run through, the Warriors got into some foul trouble. The Commodores capitalized on their free shots to keep ahead of Southwestern. The Warriors worked until the final buzzer but just could not pull it off, and Tates Creek left with a 65-60 win.
The loss was Southwestern's fourth in a row, but they look to end that streak Thursday night when they will travel to McCreary County for a 48th District matchup against the McCreary Central Raiders. Tates Creek advanced to 13-5 after the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.