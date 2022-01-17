Warriors fall to Taylor County in Warrior Classic

The Southwestern Warriors, in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and coming off of a heartbreaking loss (but admirable performance) against cross town foe Pulaski County on Friday night, looked to rebound on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the Taylor County Cardinals for the Warrior Classic. Taylor County, being led by an almost 20 points per game performer in Mason Guffey, were sitting at 9-8 coming into tonight's game, sitting in the middle of the standings in a very tough 5th region. The Cardinals absolutely scorched the nets throughout much of the first half, and even though the Warriors made a great attempt at a comeback throughout the 2nd half of action, getting the deficit within 4 a few times, the Cardinals were just too good on the offensive end of the court, eventually taking the win in this game 76-64.
Taylor County's leading scorer Guffey started out the scoring in the first quarter, as he grabbed an offensive rebound and made the putback shot to make the 2-0 in favor of the Cardinals. Southwestern's JJ Hutchinson would answer back with a big and-1 layup plus the free throw, putting the Warriors in control 3-2. The 2 teams would trade shots back and forth for a majority of the first quarter of play, being tied up at 13 a piece late in the quarter.
Southwestern would have points here from Andrew Jones (6), Eli Meece (2), and Heagan Galloway (2), while Taylor County would answer with points from players such as Jackson Wise (2), Guffey (3), and Layken Lyons (3). However, the sharp shooting of the Cardinals would start to take hold towards the end of the quarter, as they would outscore the Warriors 8-5 over the remainder of the quarter to lead 21-18. The Cardinals would have sharp play here from Lyons (2) and Guffey (6), while the Warriors would respond with points from Jones (3) and Galloway (2).
The two teams would trade buckets once again to start off (what ending up being) a high scoring quarter of action, as the Cardinals would lead the Warriors 32-30 about halfway through the 2nd quarter. Southwestern would add points from Jones (4), Galloway (2), Brody Perkins (1), and Hutchinson (5), while Taylor County would answer with points from Guffey (5), Charles Cox (3), and Wise (3). Once again, unfortunately for the Warriors, the high-offense of the Cardinals struck again throughout the remainder of the quarter, as the Cardinals would outscore the Warriors 14-7 to take a 46-37 lead into the locker room. The Cardinals had points scored here from Lyons (3), Guffey (3), and Wise (6, including a huge buzzer-beating 3-point basket from about the half court line that he somehow managed to bank in), while Southwestern would counter with points from Campbell Coffey (2), Perkins (2), Jones (2), and Connor Hudson (1).
Heading into the 3rd quarter with a sizeable lead, the Cardinals set out to stretch out their lead throughout the quarter, and actually managed to stretch it out to double digits, as midway through the quarter they led by 12 at 53-41, behind more points from Guffey (4) and Wise (3). At this point, it was desperation time for the Warriors, and they seemed to realize this as well, as they started to play much more aggressive on defense for the remainder of the quarter. In fact, they went on a 8-2 run to end the 3rd quarter, trimming the deficit to just 6 points at 55-49 as the two teams prepared to go into the 4th and final quarter. Southwestern had big plays during this run by Meece (2 points), Coffey (2 points), and Galloway (4 points off of 2 straight steals).
The 2 teams battled back-and-forth during the first few minutes of the 4th quarter of action, with neither team able to get much of an advantage. Towards the middle point of the quarter, the Cardinals lead had shrunk to just 4 points at 64-60, with the Southwestern crowd going wild at this point. Southwestern had points through the middle of the quarter from Jones (4), Meece (5), and Hutchinson (2), while Taylor County saw Guffey hit yet another 3-point basket during the same span of time. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Cardinals stepped up on both sides of the court from here on out, going on a 12-4 run the rest of the way through the game to claim the victory 76-64. Taylor County was led on this run by Cox (3 points) and Wise (6 points, along with 4 clutch free throws towards the end of the game), while Southwestern's final 4 points were scored by Meece (1) and Hudson (3).
Southwestern was led in tonight's game by four different players scoring in double figures; Andrew Jones with 19 points (team-high), JJ Hutchinson with 12 points, Heagan Galloway with 10 points, and Eli Meece with 10 points. The Warriors also had contributions from Campbell Coffey with 6 points, Connor Hudson with 4 points, and Brody Perkins with 3 points. Taylor County was led by Mason Guffey with 26 points (game-high) and Jackson Wise with 20 points. The Warrior Classic Player of the Game Award went to Andrew Jones for Southwestern and Mason Guffey for Taylor County.
Southwestern falls to 3-15 on the season, and will next be in action on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as they will play host to the Indians of Adair County, again out of the 5th Region.
