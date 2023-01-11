The Warriors were once again searching for a victory on Tuesday night, as they traveled to Taylor County to take on a solid Cardinals team that is currently ranked the best in the fifth region. Southwestern headed into the game on a four-game losing streak.
Jeron Dunbar’s squad fought hard in this one but eventually fell to the Cardinals 66-54. Eli Meece had a team-high 14 points and Blake Bolin had a near double-double in the loss with 12 points and nine rebounds. Bolin also went a perfect 5-5 from the field. Other scorers included JJ Hutchinson with nine, Campbell Coffey with six, Zachary Hutchinson with five, Connor Hudson and Hunter Hamm with three each and Heagan Galloway with two.
Southwestern falls to 7-9 for the season and the Warriors will be back in action on Friday when they will host the Pulaski County Maroons at the Wig Wam. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
