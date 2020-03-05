Warriors fall to West Jessamine in 1st round

The West Jessamine Colts dominated the Southwestern Warriors after the first quarter and won 84-56 to advance to the 12th Region Tournament semifinals Wednesday night at Pulaski County High School.
Despite the drastic point difference at the end of the game, the Warriors got off to a pretty solid start. On defense they were forcing turnovers, and on offense senior guard Cole Dysinger was racking up the buckets.
DeAjuan Stepp finished a driving layup to open the game for the Colts, but the Warriors answered with back to back inside baskets by seniors Brayden Simms and Hunter Coffey, then Dysinger nailed a three that put the Warriors up 7-2 early in the first.
A few possessions later, Dysinger put in another three ball to give his Warriors a six point lead, but Stepp quickly cut their lead back to two points with an inside shot and a driving slam dunk.
Late in the first quarter Dysinger hit his third three point shot of the period, and a mid range jumper to help Southwestern to a 17-12 lead heading into the second.
The second quarter is where the momentum really shifted the other way. Early in the quarter, West Jessamine finished four inside shots in a row to take the lead 20-19. Two of the shots came from Gavin Salva, and Jackson Green and Clayton Winter had one each.
The Warriors tried to get back in front with a pair of three pointers, but they could not get them to fall. The Colts continued to work inside the paint and built up a 33-25 lead heading into halftime.
Throughout the third period, Dysinger took multiple shots and tried to shoot the Warriors back into it, but he was only able to put in one of them.
While Southwestern continued to struggle on offense, the Colts dominated inside the paint. Daniel Waters hit three inside shots and a pair of free throws early in the third quarter to help West Jessamine to a 41-27 lead.
After Waters had his hot streak, Stepp took over right where Waters left off. For the second half of the third period, Stepp went on a tear to continue to grow the West Jess lead. First, he put in a three point shot, then he finished three inside buckets, and hit a mid range jump shot.
Waters and Stepp combined for 19 points in the third, and the Colts led 56-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors had it rough for two straight period and it just got even worse in the fourth. Right away, Simms fouled out of the game. Simms had not played much throughout the game due to foul trouble and had to check out at the start of the fourth. Simms's absence was pretty significant as he is their main interior defender and West Jessamine did a lot of damage inside.
Then, not even halfway through the period, Dysinger fouled out as well. Dysinger and Simms both have been exciting players throughout their high school careers and despite the bad ending to their senior season, there are plenty of good memories to look back on.
The fourth quarter was plagued by fouls from both sides, but the Colts by far got more free shot opportunities. Stepp drew multiple fouls and then closed his performance with his second dunk of the game. His dunk put West Jessamine an even 30 points ahead at 80-50, and key players on both sides checked out of the game.
The bench players for both teams closed out the final couple minutes of the game, and the Colts won it 84-56 to advance to the 12th Region Tourney semifinals where they will face off with the Pulaski County on Monday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m., at Pulaski County High School.
The Southwestern Warriors finished with a 17-15 record on the season.
SWHS - 17 - 8 - 11 - 20 - 56
WJHS - 12 - 21 - 23 - 28 - 84
SOUTHWESTERN - Dysinger 16, Coffey 9, Jones 7, A. Smith 7, McKee 6, E. Smith 3, Wood 3, Maybrier 2, Sims 2, Meadows 1.
WEST JESSAMINE - Stepp 32, Waters 15, Salva 11, Green 8, Winter 8, Breeden 8, Pugh 2.
