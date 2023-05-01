The Southwestern Warriors were on a three game winning streak heading into their home contest against West Jessamine on Saturday afternoon. That streak, unfortunately, was broken as the pitching of the Colts frustrated the Warriors. Southwestern managed just four hits in the contest and dropped the game to West Jessamine by a score of 4-1.
Southwestern was led by a hit apiece from Lexi Martin, Abigail Whitescarver, Macie Gwin and Hanah Ellis. Raegan Peters was the starter on the mound and pitched the whole seven innings, allowing four runs and three walks while striking out one. West Jessamine was led by two RBI's apiece from junior Madison Green and eighth grader Claire Marshall.
Southwestern falls to 13-13 for the season and have a home game against crosstown rival Pulaski County on Tuesday.
